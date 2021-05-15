Dick Grayson's Second-Best Asset in Danger in Nightwing #80 [Preview]

A new Villain has come to the streets of Bludhaven, and he's after one of Nightwing's best assets in Nightwing #80. No, not Nightwing's ass. That would be his #1 best asset. This is the second-best: Nightwing's heart. Kali ma… Kali ma… Kali ma, shakthi deh! Check out the preview of Nightwing #80 below and look for the comic in stores on Tuesday.

NIGHTWING #80
DC Comics
0321DC077
0321DC078 – NIGHTWING #80 CVR B JAMAL CAMPBELL CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Tom Taylor (A/CA) Bruno Redondo
Dick Grayson's always had a big heart. From protecting those persecuted by bullies in his youth, to combating evil alongside Batman as Robin, to pledging his newly inherited wealth to enriching Blüdhaven as Nightwing—his kindness and generosity have always guided his life. But now a new villain stalks the back alleys of Blüdhaven, removing the hearts of the city's most vulnerable. Who is this terrifying new menace named Heartless, and will he be able to resist plucking out the biggest heart in all of Blüdhaven? Read this (literally) heart-wrenching issue to find out!
In Shops: 2021-05-18
SRP: $3.99

