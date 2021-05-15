Dick Grayson's Second-Best Asset in Danger in Nightwing #80 [Preview]

A new Villain has come to the streets of Bludhaven, and he's after one of Nightwing's best assets in Nightwing #80. No, not Nightwing's ass. That would be his #1 best asset. This is the second-best: Nightwing's heart. Kali ma… Kali ma… Kali ma, shakthi deh! Check out the preview of Nightwing #80 below and look for the comic in stores on Tuesday.