Did Bendis Research Justice League #70 With This ScreenRant Listicle?

Superman has a lot in his Fortress Of Solitude. As well as a place to poop. And we get a list of important stuff revealed in today's Justice League #70 by Brian Bendis and Phil Hester, as the Fortress is stolen by the Royal Flush Gang.

And it looks like Brian Bendis may have done his entire research for this page with a Screen Rant listicle by David Wharton. Which lists every single one of those items…

The Legion flight ring as seen in the Supergirl TV series…

The Giant Steel Diary, Kryptioan Battle Suits, Phantom Zone Projector and Alien Zoo from the comics…

And the Red Sun chamber from the Superman II movie. Oh and from another page…

…the Giant Gold Key.

Oh and yes, The Titanic. ScreenRant doesn't show Superman's Titanic, just the Space Shuttle Columbia in its listicle. Let's fix that.

In All-Star Superman #2 by Grant Morrison and Frank Quitely, Superman takes Lois Lane to the Fortress of Solitude to show her around its many wonders. Including a dinner date on the Titanic which, Superman revealed, he had restored – including the menus, for which he had sourced the ingredients and cooked the meal himself.

All in an attempt to soften the blow of revealing his identity as Clark Kent to Lois Lane… which, yes, then ran into a bit of an iceberg. Still, it's always good to see where Brian Bendis does his research when writing superhero comic books.

JUSTICE LEAGUE #70 CVR A YANICK PAQUETTE

(W) Brian Michael Bendis, Ram V (A) Phil Hester, Sumit Kumar (CA) Yanick Paquette

Place your bets, folks! The Royal Flush Gang is BACK and ready to take down the Justice League! Find out their connection to Deathstroke and their growing plot to destroy Green Arrow and Batman. Meanwhile, a villain from the Dark Multiverse has returned and he's about to turn the Justice League Dark's world upside down! Could this be the end of their team AND Atlantis?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/28/2021