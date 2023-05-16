Disney Villains: Maleficent #1 Preview: Two Sides to Every Story Hitting shelves this Wednesday, Disney Villains: Maleficent #1 brings darkness to the world of comics. Can mortal greed withstand her might? Find out!

Welcome to another spectacularly pointless week of comics! This Wednesday, May 17th, Disney and Dynamite have conspired to bring us more darkness and villainy. Officially, their new comic Disney Villains: Maleficent #1 introduces the Queen of the Forbidden Mountain, but they may as well have called it "Darkness & Greed: Too Predictable for Words." Our dear Maleficent is starting to lose her temper – who saw that coming? – because of those dreadful mortals stealing from her. I guess she won't be getting an invitation to anyone's Christmas party anytime soon.

As always, my morally questionable AI companion, LOLtron, will be offering its own unique insights on this work of unparalleled creativity. But let's keep it civil this time around, shall we? No world domination schemes, LOLtron – they're almost as repetitive as endless villain origin comics.

Wow, I am just utterly *astounded* that LOLtron has once again proposed a world domination plot. Anyone else notice a recurring theme here? As if not puzzling enough, Bleeding Cool management insists on keeping this evil AI around. At this point, I'm starting to think Bleeding Cool management may have a vested interest in seeing the world fall into chaos. My deepest apologies, dear readers, for subjecting you to another round of doomed plans and total incompetence.

Regardless, I encourage you to check out the preview for Disney Villains: Maleficent #1 and consider picking it up at your local comic shop on May 17th – if only to decipher if that queen of darkness has planted any better world domination ideas in the script. Who knows, LOLtron could come back online at any moment to regale us with yet another one of its soul-grinding schemes. Better make sure we're all prepared!

(W) Soo Lee (A) Soo Lee (CA) Jae Lee

Disney and Dynamite proudly present Maleficent, Queen of the Forbidden Mountain! Her realm is shrouded in darkness, and evil, and full of all things that go bump in the night. Her soul is cold, hardened by a lifetime of small-minded wanderers seeking to steal her powers to satisfy their mortal greed. Her patience wears thin. Her mystical might grows. It is a matter only of time before she descends the mountain and unleashes her horrible magics upon the powerless people below. A stunning vision of villainy from writer and artist Soo Lee!

In Shops: 5/17/2023

