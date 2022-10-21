Disney's Darkwing Duck & Gargoyles in Dynamite January 2023 Solicits

Disney licenses Darkwing Duck launches in Dynamite Entertainment's January 2023 solicits solicitations along with issue 2 of Gargoyles, and Purgatori Must Die, apparently. Maybe Darkwing Duck can save her? All alongside James Bond, Vampirella, Red Sonja, Tarzan and the usual…

DARKWING DUCK #1 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

NOV220557

(W) Amanda Deibert (A) Carlo Lauro (CA) David Nakayama

He is the terror that flaps in the night…He is the ferocious fowl who plucks the evil eye from the face of foul play…He is Darkwing Duck! Alongside his trusty sidekick Lauchpad McQuack, Darkwing hyper-vigilantly defends St. Canard from the dastardly, devilish demons who would wage wanton war! By night, our caped defender lurks in the shadows, striking fear (and maybe confusion?) in the heart of the criminal underworld…but by day, no one suspects that Darkwing is also mild-mannered Drake Mallard, a well-meaning father to his adorable adopted daughter, Gosalyn! Can Darkwing successfully navigate his two separate lives, all while looking incredibly cool and impossibly handsome? (Hint: Probably not, but…) You'll have to read to find out!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GARGOYLES #2 CVR A NAKAYAMA

DYNAMITE

NOV220583

(W) Greg Weisman (A) George Kambadais (CA) David Nakayama

Dynamite's all-new ongoing series, in continuity with the epic Gargoyles television series continues!

The Gargoyles have awakened from their stone sleep – but will it be in time to save Maggie the Cat and her unborn mutate child from Thailog and Sevarius? Plus, don't miss the return of Dominic Dracon!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

PURGATORI MUST DIE #1 CVR A TURNER

DYNAMITE

NOV220603

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Alvaro Sarraseca (CA) Collette Turner

Purgatori's always pissing somebody off – but this time she may have gone too far! It may have some connection to her growing insanely powerful and probably starting to kill and eat the gods. In fact, that last part for sure. And gods are like potato chips, right? It's not like she's going to stop at one. And so, the various pantheons have pooled their not inconsiderable resources to offer up a big prize to whatever psycho manages to kill her. Who wants to try? Hey, who doesn't?! The creative team behind Vampirella Vs. Purgatori and the recent Purgatori miniseries reunite for the grand third act of this Purgatori saga! Guest-starring Evil Ernie, Vampirella, the Sacred Six… and more!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99

RED SONJA HELL SONJA #2 CVR A PUEBLA

DYNAMITE

NOV220623

(W) Jordan Clark (A) Miriana Puglia (CA) Rebeca Puebla

Red Sonja and Hell Sonja forge a decidedly uneasy truce, banding together to defeat the horrendous creatures that followed Hell Sonja out of the very bowels of Hell itself. But how long can only two warriors hold back an entire chaotic underworld?

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA STRIKES #9 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

NOV220634

(W) Tom Sniegoski (A) Jonathan Lau (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Having fulfilled her role of in Vengeance, Vampirella is now posed to Strike in an all-new series arising from the post-apocalyptic ashes of Dynamite's Vengeance of Vampirella series!It has been fifteen years since the death of Mistress Nyx and the world in slowly recovering, but this isn't a world that we've ever seen before. This is a world where the natural, and the supernatural have merged to create a dangerous new place – a world very much in need of Vampirella. This is the one you've been waiting for! In the midst of a raging blizzard, Vampirella does battle with the deadly Blood Red Queen of Hearts and everything is on the line. If the Queen is victorious, and Vampirella is defeated, the Mad God of Chaos will return to the world, and nothing – not even the forces of the Danse Macabre – will be able to stop his reign of terror from beginning. Enter the world of Vampirella Strikes under a series of amazing artist by returning superstars Lucio Parrillo, Stephen Segovia, Jonathan Lau Junggeun Yoon, and another stunning cosplay cover featuring Ireland Reid as Vampirella!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

GREEN HORNET ONE NIGHT BANGKOK ONE SHOT CVR A PANOSIAN

DYNAMITE

NOV220646

(W) Shannon Denton (A) Jethro Morales (CA) Dan Panosian

The Green Hornet returns in the all-new epic "One Night in Bangkok"! The son of a criminal the Green Hornet once sent to prison has grown up vowing vengeance on the costumed crime-fighter – and with the training of the world's foremost assassin, the man now known only as Snake will at last have his revenge! Descending on Century City, Snake sets out on a bloody campaign to decimate the criminal population – all in the name of the Green Hornet. It's up to the Green Hornet to leap into action, salvage his reputation, and confront Snake before more lives are lost. Television, comics, and videogame writer Shannon Denton teams up with artist Jethro Morales (Sheena, Queen of the Jungle) for this fast-paced epic that brings back one of the greatest action heroes of all time – the Green Hornet!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 4.99

GREEN HORNET ONE NIGHT BANGKOK ONE SHOT CVR B JOHNSON

GREEN HORNET ONE NIGHT BANGKOK ONE SHOT CVR C WAGNER

JIM STARLIN DREADSTAR 40TH ANN TRADING CARD SET

DYNAMITE

NOV220649

(A) Jim Starlin

FIRST TIME IN THE DIRECT MARKET! Jim Starlin, one of the most prolific and acclaimed creators of the Marvel Universe, celebrates the 40th anniversary of his celebrated space epic, Dreadstar! This brand-new trading card set includes 40 unique trading cards and a signed card by Jim Starlin himself! The entire set is packaged in a single, colorful box. Celebrate this historic landmark with Jim Starlin and Dynamite!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 40

DEATH OF ELVIRA EXC PHOTO CVR

DYNAMITE

NOV220653

DEATH OF ELVIRA Exclusive Photo Cover

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 50

VAMPIRELLA DRACULA UNHOLY #1 METAL CVR

DYNAMITE

NOV220654

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Donny Hadiwidjaja (CA) Peach Momoko

FIRST TIME IN THE DIRECT MARKET! The adventure of several lifetimes begins as Vampirella and new husband Matt journey to Castle Dracula in Transylvania in an attempt to cheat fate by preventing both a high-tech virus and an ancient curse from using Matt's body to resurrect the deadliest threat the world has ever known. Secrets and mysteries grow to a blood-curdling climax as Vampirella's epic love/hate affair with the Lord of Evil plays out in this amazing landmark issue!

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 100

007 #6 CVR A EDWARDS

DYNAMITE

NOV220658

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) Marco Finnegan (CA) Tommy Lee Edwards

The Myrmidons are unloosed. The traitorous mole is revealed. Bond and Rook fight to the death.

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

CHERISH #3 CVR A BOOTH

DYNAMITE

NOV220667

(W) Katana Collins (A) Gabriel Caitano (CA) Brett Booth

Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents to you a brand new series by bestselling author Katana Collins and rising star artist Gabriel Caitano, Cherish, featuring designs by Marc Silvestri. When the blood on the boardroom floor moves from metaphorical to literal… Cherish's most recent victory is short-lived as she finds herself in hot pursuit of a mysterious woman from Chaya's past. Meanwhile, Valerie's relationship with her son Connor is becoming strained as Connor has become even more infatuated with Cherish's alter ego, Amelia. Now Valerie is turning a critical eye toward "Amelia" to figure out why her son is so infatuated with her. The timing couldn't be worse for Cherish, who is closer to finding her father's killer than ever before. Has Connor's love gone from invaluable asset to deadly ruse? Featuring stunning covers by Brett Booth, Eric Canete, Soo Lee, and Mirka Andolfo!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

IMMORTAL RED SONJA #10 CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

NOV220676

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Luca Colandrea (CA) Leirix

Final Issue! The horrible secrets of the realm's magicks are unveiled for all to see, forever changing the dynamic between Sonja The Red and her cursed chainmail armor.

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

LORD OF THE JUNGLE #3 CVR A TAN

DYNAMITE

NOV220688

(W) Dan Jurgens (A) Benito Gallego (CA) Philip Tan

For Tarzan, the sins of the past lead to vengeance decades later! Helpless as a young man to stop a horrific attack that ended in bloodshed and a kidnapping, Tarzan let his need for retribution simmer for years, until the time arrives to put things right. But when that time finally arrives, so does the Lord of the Jungle – and he's got a lifetime of anger behind him!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

NINJETTES #5 CVR A LEIRIX

DYNAMITE

NOV220699

(W) Fred Van Lente (A) Joseph Cooper (CA) Leirix

In the finale of this origin arc, the Ninjettes get their first assignment: eliminate the very men who brought them to the Concrete Dojo. All it will cost them is their souls! And how much is that in dollars and cents, anyway?

In Shops: Jan 25, 2023

SRP: 3.99

SIRENS GATE #3 CVR A MAER

DYNAMITE

NOV220707

(W) Shannon Maer (A / CA) Shannon Maer

The time has come for the dramatic unmasking of our mystery character! This has been such a closely guarded secret that only Shannon Maer himself knew the truth – until now! Tara and her companions are about to catch a glimpse of what she is truly capable of. Just when we thought things couldn't get any stranger, a whole new surprise is just on the horizon. This is the issue that you've been waiting for!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

UNBREAKABLE RED SONJA #4 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

NOV220711

(W) Jim Zub (A) Giovanni Valletta (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Who is Tendra the Forbidden? How deep are the wells of her ambition? Delve into the twisted origin of Red Sonja's newest villain and see how her quest for knowledge and vengeance shatters traditions as a new order of power and control takes hold in the Hyborian Age. As we head toward 2023, the 50th anniversary of the She-Devil With a Sword, Dynamite's sweeping story of sword & sorcery high adventure continues from writer Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons, Avengers)!

In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA MINDWARP #5 CVR A LINSNER

DYNAMITE

NOV220723

(W) Jeff Parker (A) Ben Dewey (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Final issue! As Vampirella's past almost literally crashes into the present, she must prevent an unnatural exorcism that would gift the Baroness with life eternal! All Vampi has to do is defeat a never-ending parade of flesh-eating monsters!

In Shops: Jan 11, 2023

SRP: 3.99

VAMPIRELLA VS RED SONJA #3 CVR A PARRILLO

DYNAMITE

NOV220734

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Alessandro Ranaldi (CA) Lucio Parrillo

Hell on Earth has arrived. The sky is black, choked with smoke and fire on the horizon. Swarms of demonic creatures fill the air, with no signs of human life or hope in sight. It is devastation. It is a vampire's playground. It is more even than the most courageous superhero could bear. But Red Sonja is no superhero…she is a She-Devil with a Sword!

In Shops: Jan 04, 2023

SRP: 3.99