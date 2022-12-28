Does Timeless Predict How Dark Web Leads To The Fall Of X? (Spoilers)

Today sees Marvel Comics publish their Dark Web tie-in titles, but maybe a fourth as well? Amazing Spider-Man #16, Venom #14 and Dark Web: X-Men #2. In Amazing Spider-Man #16., Ben Reilly's memories about why he doesn't have any memories are not the way Peter Parker remembers them…

So maybe Ben Reilly needs to get some memories elsewhere. Thankfully he's not the only one who has access to the memories of Peter Parker, Veneom just popped by too.

So we see Ben Reilly as Chasm, tapping into Venom and turning him into something a little more basic for their needs. Which is a brand new power for Chasm, including what seems to be feeding on memories. But it's not the only new power he is showing today.

His Spider-Sense just got a little more solid than the one Peter Parker relies upon. Almost as if it had a mind of its own, which of course would be ridiculous.

While over in Dark X-Men, they are running into the Krakoan treehouse in New York. It's the only place that the Goblin Queen can't go. Not by herself.

Venom is also heading there though. Seems like it's quite the popular destination, with or without an invitation.

Because in Amazing Spider-Man, the Goblin Queen has her own ideas about the treehouse. And has agents acting on her behalf.

With Hallow's Eve sent in to do the dirty, to find the memories that Madelyne Pryor desires that were denied her, just as much as Ben Reilly desires his.

As she wishes to require a few memories of her own, from Venom…

…to Dark X-Men. As magic and technology collide one more time.

Will she find what she needs?

Maybe not.

Will that make her as frustrated as Ben Reilly?

Because today's Timeless 2022 #1 also shows us this…

Will the Krakoan Treehouse of New York be swept up in an…Inferno in upcoming issues of Dark Web? Is this what begins the Fall Of X?

