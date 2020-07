Donny Cates Dominates Advance Reorders With Venom And Thor

Venom #25, Venom #26 and Thor #6, all written by Donny Cates top the Advance Reorder charts. The return of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird return to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles together for The Last Ronin also make it into the charts, as do a number of Power Rangers comics. Outside of the Diamond stats, DC Comics sees Batman take all their top ten spots from UCS Distributors, with The Three Jokers at the top. Greetings from the coal face of the direct comics market. Where retailers try to increase their orders of certain comics ahead of sale. Where supply and demand and most accurately reflected, where you can see which books are hot, where new orders are coming in and how retailers are reacting to new, unanticipated desire! And courtesy of stats from Diamond Comic Distributors.

TOP 25 ADVANCE REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher VENOM #25 3RD PTG BAGLEY VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #6 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS THOR #6 SKROCE SPOILER VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS VENOM #26 2ND PTG COELLO VAR $3.99 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG VOL 03 SMITH DM VAR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS TMNT THE LAST RONIN #1 (OF 5) CVR A EASTMAN KUHN $8.99 IDW PUBLISHING WOLVERINE #4 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MAESTRO #1 (OF 5) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS EMPYRE X-MEN #4 (OF 4) $4.99 MARVEL COMICS AVENGERS #35 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS POWER RANGERS RANGER SLAYER #1 (2ND PTG) (C: 1-0-0) $7.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT POWER RANGERS DRAKKON NEW DAWN #1 FOIL VAR (C: 1-0-0) $5.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG VOL 03 OPENA CVR $125.00 MARVEL COMICS POWER RANGERS DRAKKON NEW DAWN #1 CVR A MAIN SECRET (C: 1-0- $4.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT VENOM #25 3RD PTG STEGMAN SKETCH VAR $5.99 MARVEL COMICS LORDS OF EMPYRE SWORDSMAN #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS CABLE #3 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS MAESTRO #1 (OF 5) BENNETT VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS SOMETHING IS KILLING CHILDREN #7 (2ND PTG) $3.99 BOOM ENTERTAINMENT CAPTAIN MARVEL #20 EMP $3.99 MARVEL COMICS STAR WARS BOUNTY HUNTERS #4 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS EMPYRE X-MEN #4 (OF 4) LARROCA VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS STRANGE ACADEMY #1 3RD PTG VAR $4.99 MARVEL COMICS CAPTAIN AMERICA #22 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS WEB OF VENOM WRAITH #1 $4.99 MARVEL COMICS

TOP 25 REORDER COMICS/GRAPHIC NOVELS/TPS

Publication Price Publisher UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 NEW PTG $100 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-FORCE BY REMENDER OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $100 MARVEL COMICS X-MEN CHILDREN OF ATOM HC BOX SET SLIPCASE $500 MARVEL COMICS ABSOLUTE FOURTH WORLD BY JACK KIRBY HC VOL 01 $150 DC COMICS MILES MORALES ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125 MARVEL COMICS SAVAGE SWORD CONAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 03 (MR) $125 MARVEL COMICS IMMORTAL HULK HC VOL 02 $34.99 MARVEL COMICS METABARONS BOX SET HC $149.95 HUMANOIDS INC ADVENTURE INTO FEAR OMNIBUS HC $150 MARVEL COMICS SPIDER-MAN MILES MORALES OMNIBUS HC $100 MARVEL COMICS UNCANNY X-MEN OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 WATSON DM VAR NEW PTG $100 MARVEL COMICS MORBIUS LIVING VAMPIRE OMNIBUS HC $100 MARVEL COMICS GREEN LANTERN BY GEOFF JOHNS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125 DC COMICS OLD GUARD TP BOOK 01 OPENING FIRE (MR) $16.99 IMAGE COMICS UMBRELLA ACADEMY DALLAS DLX LTD HC VOL 02 (C: 0-1-2) $79.99 DARK HORSE COMICS DAREDEVIL BY MILLER AND JANSON OMNIBUS HC NEW PTG $125 MARVEL COMICS DOOM PATROL OMNIBUS HC (MR) $150 DC COMICS STAR WARS LEGENDS EPIC COLLECTION LEGACY TP VOL 03 $39.99 MARVEL COMICS JUSTICE LEAGUE OF AMERICA BY BRAD MELTZER DLX ED HC $39.99 DC COMICS HOUSE OF X POWERS OF X HC $60 MARVEL COMICS CABLE AND X-FORCE OMNIBUS HC $100 MARVEL COMICS BLACK SCIENCE PREMIERE HC VOL 03 (MR) $49.99 IMAGE COMICS FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE TP VOL 01 PRELUDE $9.99 IMAGE COMICS IMMORTAL HULK #35 $3.99 MARVEL COMICS CONAN BARBARIAN ORIG MARVEL YRS OMNIBUS HC VOL 01 $125 MARVEL COMICS

While DC Comics Bestsellers through UCS Distributors are below, all Batman books with The Three Jokers taking the top spot.

BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) CVR A JASON FABOK JOKER BATMAN #96 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #97 CVR A GUILLEM MARCH (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #95 CVR A JORGE JIMENEZ (JOKER WAR) BATMAN #94 CVR A TONY DANIEL DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL LEGENDS OT DARK KNIGHTS #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A TONY S DANIEL DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #2 (OF 6) CVR A GREG CAPULLO EMBOSSED FOIL DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL #3 (OF 6) CVR A GREG CAPULLO EMBOSSED FOIL BATMAN THREE JOKERS #1 (OF 3) CVR B JASON FABOK BATMAN VAR DARK NIGHTS DEATH METAL GUIDEBOOK #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A YASMINE PUTRI