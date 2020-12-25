The Donny Cates Comic You May Have Forgotten About

Donny Cates is pretty much the hottest writer in comics right now, and with good reason. He has an uncanny ability to create wonderful moments out of both big and small events and can write the hell out of an action scene. But one thing he can write a little better than that is a horror story. One such example of this, not a lot of people may not even know it exists. House of Waxwork is a horror anthology comic that Waxwork Records puts out on a semi-regular basis, featuring a pair of horror stories in the same vein as Tales From The Crypt, and includes a record with a soundtrack for reading each story. Cates contributed a story to issue #2, titled "Nowhere Wolf."

I Wish Cates Would Do Horror All The Time

"Featuring all new and original content from contemporary writers, illustrators, and composers, HOUSE OF WAXWORK is a rousing horror-anthology comic book series packed with macabre tales of ghouls, ghosts, witchcraft, the occult, the living dead, revenge, and so much more. In the highly anticipated Issue 2 of HOUSE OF WAXWORK, readers will travel back in time to a 1940s traveling carnival where the oddities and curiosities discovered there are of no comparison to the insatiable hunger of the hidden creature known as the Nowhere Wolf. Penned by Donny Cates (Marvel's Thanos, Doctor Strange, God Country)."

Featuring art by Marty Davis, the story of a peculiar find at a carnival is quite the macabre tale and features an awesome twist ending from Cates. Davis provides some stellar artwork, and the music for this story by Sean Yseult matches the mood perfectly as well, and it really makes for a fantastic reading experience.

I am willing to bet this is the first time you are hearing about this comic, let alone that Cates lent his pen to it. If this looks and sounds like something you would be interested in, go here and get one while you still can. Only a matter of time before people catch wind of this, and it won't be obtainable anymore.