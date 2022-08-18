Doug Wagner, Daniel Hillyard & Rico Renzi Launch Plush From Image

Serial-killing, cannibalistic furries come to Image Comics courtesy of Plastic and Vinyl creators Doug Wagner and Daniel Hillyard who are teaming up with colourist Rico Renzi for their disturbing neon-horror, Plush. This six-issue miniseries will launch from Image and put a spin on fursuit psychopaths this November.

"Okay, let's be candid here. If you've read Plastic or Vinyl, you already know Daniel and I ain't right in the head," said Wagner. "Well, Plush is our most ambitious serial killer, dark comedy, ridiculously bloody, love story yet. This time we just put everyone in fursuits."

In Plush, Devin Fulcher is coerced into attending his first furry convention. When he accidentally happens upon a group of furries devouring a human, the insanity begins. Do they just want Devin for dinner…or something much more wicked?

Hillyard added: "Doug's correct, he and I ain't right in the head, and we can't wait to show you. Lovable killers who are sweet at heart while eating them. Plush is our latest gore baby of blood-splattered cannibal romance. If you enjoyed Plastic and Vinyl, this one is for you."

Plush #1 will be available at comic book shops on Wednesday, November 30th.

Image Comics is the third largest comic book and graphic novel publisher in the direct market of comic book stores and was founded in 1992 by Rob Liefeld, Jim Lee, Todd McFarlane, Erik Larsen, Marc Silvestri, Jim Valentino and Whilce Portacio. It is currently celebrating its 30th anniversary.