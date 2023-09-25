Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: dracula, james tynion iv, skybound

Dracula – James Tynion IV's Take on The Original Batman

James Tynion IV is the closest to a sure thing in comics with Something is Killing The Children, Department of Truth, WorldTr33 and Batman

Over the last four years, there's been no more of a sure thing that James Tynion IV, whose meteoric rise in 2019 with Boom Studios' Something is Killing The Children and Batman reached even higher heights with his Image Comics hits Department of Truth and WorldTr33, capped off by an Eisner Award win just months ago.

And lately, it's been Skybound, the publisher co-founded by Robert Kirkman, that's been rocketing up those same "Sure Thing" charts through 2023 with their licensed comics launches of Kirkman and Lorenzo De Felici's Void Rivals, Daniel Warren Johnson and Mike Spicer's Transformers and the successful return of the Creepshow anthology series, which itself nabbed an Eisner Award nomination for its debut run.

So it seems like a pretty good time for Universal Monsters: Dracula #1, which reunites Tynion and his Department of Truth partner Martin Simmons on a series we first told you about in July and has been generating some very positive early buzz ahead of its October release. Tynion has been referring to this as "the original Bat-Man", which certainly makes me wonder if he's also expecting hugs around the Skybound office like we saw at DC over his record-setting run on that other Batman.

It seems like the Dracula #1 PDF has gone out to some of Tynion's fellow creators, and here's what they're saying:

Late to the party because I've been busy working on *other* @JamesTheFourth projects, but woo boy, DRACULA is 🔥. Faithful yet invigorating—and genuinely scary despite our familiarity with the source material. @Martin_Simmonds has never looked more impressive or haunting. 🦇 pic.twitter.com/7nbJgIXXeP — Steve Fo🅧e (@steve_foxe) September 5, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Got to read an advance of UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA #1 by @JamesTheFourth & @Martin_Simmonds The classic story retold in a genuinely creepy, effective way. And the colours. Think this might be Martin's best work yet. https://t.co/HBV8aD1ZKS — Rob Williams (@Robwilliams71) September 8, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I had the chance to take a look to Dracula #1 by @JamesTheFourth and @Martin_Simmonds and it's fucking bloody gorgeous, which is exactly a Dracula comic should be. pic.twitter.com/GnTK4Db27n — Fernando Blanco (@FdoBlanco) August 27, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I read an advanced copy of Dracula by pals @JamesTheFourth and @Martin_Simmonds in the dentist's waiting room the other day, as if the experience wasn't scary enough. It's terrifying, it's sexy, it's the best work from Martin so far and it's reaaally good. — Alvaro Martínez Bueno 🔜 NEW YORK COMICON (@AMartinezBueno) August 28, 2023 Show Full Tweet

I had a peek at UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA by @Martin_Simmonds & @JamesTheFourth — It's a tour de force– A perfect combo of storytelling and art… Imagine a leather glove soaked in oil sitting on your shoulder, slowly creeping at your skull, and you can't move.

That GOOD. pic.twitter.com/YgQtmNam0a — Gustaffo Vargas – Pre-Order ANTICUCHO (@GustaffoVargas) August 25, 2023 Show Full Tweet

With the announcement of another Slaughterverse spinoff, the continued domination of Image's Worldtr33 and the unstoppable force that is Skybound's licensed comics, the stage seems set for Dracula to hit comic shops during what the kids call "spooky szn" with Tynion's star at its highest levels since 2019 and a sell-out all but guaranteed – so have retailers ordered enough copies in advance of the Dracula #1 FOC on Monday?

Universal Monsters: Dracula #1 is on sale in comic shops on Wednesday, October 25 or from 7am PT the previous day if you use Australian Amazon Kindle so that I can provide spoilers a bit earlier than Image or Skybound would like. Talking of which, there's a Void Rivals one coming down the pipe…

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS DRACULA #1 (OF 4) CVR A SIMMONDS (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

AUG230415

(W) James TynionIV (A/CA) Martin Simmonds

MINISERIES PREMIERE. THE BIGGEST NAMES IN COMICS RESURRECT THE MOST ICONIC MONSTERS! THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH creators JAMES TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33, Something is Killing the Children) and MARTIN SIMMONDS reteam to tell a new tale of the monster who started it all! When Dr. John Seward admits a strange new patient into his asylum, the madman tells stories of a demon who has taken residence next door. But as Dr. Seward attempts to apply logic to the impossible…his surrogate daughter Lucy begins to fall under the spell of the twisted Count Dracula!In Shops: Oct 25, 2023 SRP: $4.99

