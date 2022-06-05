Dune: The Waters of Kanly #2 Preview: Things Get Spicy

Gurney Halleck is just looking to score some spice in this preview of Dune: The Waters of Kanly #2, but you won't believe what he and his band of smugglers find instead. Guys, maybe it's time to try a different, easier-to-obtain spice. We hear garlic is nice. You can get it at the store. Check out the preview below.

DUNE: THE WATERS OF KANLY #2

BOOM! STUDIOS

APR220703

APR220705 – DUNE THE WATERS OF KANLY #2 (OF 4) CVR C FOC REVEAL VAR – $4.99

(W) Brian Herbet, Kevin J. Anderson (A) Francesco Mortarino (CA) Christian Ward

House Atreides is all but shattered, forcing Gurney Halleck to lead the survivors in a desperate mission to steal resources vital to their plans for revenge. His plan puts them on a collision course with not only the brutal soldiers of House Harkonnen, but the all-powerful Spacing Guild itself!

In Shops: 6/8/2022

SRP: $4.99

