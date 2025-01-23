Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Dynamite, Pop Culture | Tagged: vampirella, warren

Dynamite To Republish Vampirella In Affordable Paperback Format

Dynamite is to republish their Vampirella Archives in a more affordable paperback format across 15 volumes.

Article Summary Vampirella Archives are returning in a cost-effective paperback format by Dynamite Entertainment.

The 15-volume series kicks off in April 2025, covering Vampirella's Warren era from 1969 to 1983.

Volume 1 revisits the 60s origins with iconic covers by Frank Frazetta and contributions from legendary creators.

The revival sidesteps the Comics Code Authority, thanks to its original black-and-white magazine format.

Dynamite Entertainment are taking a page out of DC Compact Comics books and taking their Vampirella Archives line, and releasing them in a more affordable trade paperback format. Volume 1 will be 380 pages, going back to the beginning of the character in the sixties and the first cover by Frank Frazetta. In addition to painted covers from Frazetta, there are also covers by Jeffrey Catherine Jones, Vaughn Bodé, Bill Hughes, and Ken Kelly. Creators involved included Tom Sutton, Neal Adams, Doug Moench, Reed Crandall, Jeffrey Catherine Jones, Gardner Fox, Ernie Colon, Billy Graham, and more. The first volume will be published by Dynamite in April 2025. The first volume reprinting Vampirella #1-7 is projected to be part of a fifteen-volume line, taking in The Warren era of Vampirella with 112 issues from 1969 through 1983. While Archie Goodwin role editing the title and writing the character with the introductions of Conrad and Adam Van Helsing, Mordecai Pendragon, the Cult of Chaos, Crimson Chronicles — and the entry of artist Jose Gonzalez, will appear in the second volume. Originally published by Warren Publishing in magazine format and largely featuring black and white interiors, Vampirella was able to sidestep the then dominant Comics Code Authority.

"Warren's other titles were much like Vampirella, anthology titles with "horror host" characters. But the genius twist of this new title being hosted by a beautiful vampiress, courtesy of early character contributors Jim Warren, Forrest J. Ackerman, Frank Frazetta, Trina Robbins, and Tom Sutton, made it stand out and steadily evolve to feature the continuing serial adventures of one of the medium's biggest stars to this day! Across multiple eras, editors like Archie Goodwin, Louise Simonson, and Bill DuBay brought in top established creators, rising stars, and astonishing talents from all around the world. The magazine was prominent for featuring crops of stylistic standouts from regions like Spain and the Phillipines. Creators involved in the first Archives volume reprinting Vampirella #1-7 include the aforementioned Ackerman, Sutton, in addition to Neal Adams, Doug Moench, Reed Crandall, Jeffrey Catherine Jones, Gardner Fox, Ernie Colon, Billy Graham, and more all shining in a mix of horror, science fiction, and fantasy fables. While painted covers from Frazetta, Jones, Vaughn Bodé, Bill Hughes, and Ken Kelly stun the senses. The titular heroine and her mythos starts in this very first volume. The first issue starts with an instantly iconic painting by Frazetta, followed by Ackerman and Sutton's influential short origin story that has been remade and referenced countless times. The second issue is a one-two punch with the introduction of Vampi's blonde sister Draculina, as well as the witch Evily who is at times known as her cousin."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!