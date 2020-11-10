E-Ratic: AWA Studios Unveils Variant Covers for Kaare Andrews Series

AWA Studios' Upshot Studios releases E-Ratic #1 on December 2nd, and today, they revealed a preview of the book's variant covers.

The official synopsis reads: "You're fifteen years old. You're suddenly granted incredible powers. Cool, right? There's only one problem: you can only use your powers for ten minutes at a time. What do you do when you have to save the world, but you only have ten minutes to do it? This is the problem faced by Oliver Leif, a teenager who has just moved to a new town and a new school, and is having a hard enough time navigating classes and his crush before the inter-dimensional monsters started showing up."

The new All-Ages series is by creator Kaare Andrews (Spider-Man, Renato Jones). It is one of the first new stories that are part of J. Michael Straczynski's The Resistance sci-fi universe. AWA Studios CCO Axel Alonso shared, "E-RATIC is Kaare's baby — a teen superhero for the 21st Century. For two amazing artists with such distinct styles —Mike Deodato Jr. (The Resistance, Infinity Wars) and artist Jonboy Meyers (Spawn, Teen Titans, Inhumans) — to offer their interpretations of a character so vital to our shared universe is very exciting. You're witnessing comics history."

Kaare added, "I go back with Mike Deodato Jr. and Jonboy Meyers for a long time and couldn't be more excited to have them help launch E-Ratic! From the moody shadows of Deodato to the vibrant fun of Jonboy, they perfectly represent the range in tone that E-Ratic and this new Resistance universe exists in! Speaking as a weird creative hybrid that works across film, TV, and comics, E-Ratic is the kind of archetypal teen superhero that's always been my favorite in any of those mediums. The kind of hero that falls down as much as he stands up. Amazing powers with unique limitations, trying to live in a world that's been forever changed. This is going to be a fun ride! Buckle up."

"It was exciting to be invited to do a cover for E-Ratic since I have been a fan of Kaare since I saw the amazing covers he did for Incredible Hulk in the early 2000s. They were an inspiration for me to try new ideas. My goal for this cover was to make it look like a Spider-Man one, in terms of posing and dynamism, but with a more realistic feel to it," said Mike.

Retailer 616 Comics commissioned Jonboy Meyers to create two exclusive variants for their store. Owners John Leone & Erika Gonzalez stated, "We absolutely could not be more excited to work with Jonboy Meyers on this project. As soon as we heard there was a Kaare Andrews project coming from AWA Studios, we wanted to get involved. Then, when we saw the character design and art, we thought of Jonboy immediately. His style and flavor are so perfect for this character!"

Jonboy shared, "Yes! Kaare and I go wayyyyyyyy back, and was super excited and honored to be able to finally work on a project with Kaare — thanks to my pals at 616 Comics. This is def one of the best books I've read all year: great visuals and story, highly original. The art is just amazing! Def, one you need to pick up."

AWA Studios Cover A – Kaare Andrews – $3.99 – Order Code: OCT201237

AWA Studios Cover B – Mike Deodato Jr. – $3.99 – Order Code: OCT201238

616 Comics Cover C – Jonboy Meyers Trade Dress Limited Run – 750 – $14.99

616 Comics Cover D – Jonboy Meyers Black/Red Virgin Limited Run with COA – 250 – $29.99

616 Comics Cover Set – Cover C and Cover D – $39.99

Free Webcomic Version Coming Soon for Digital Preview: https://awastudios.net/series/e-ratic/

Pre-Order or purchase Cover A and Cover B at any comic book shop near you.

Pre-Order 616 Comics Retailer Variants by Jonboy Meyers: https://the616comics.com/

In Shops: Dec 02, 2020

SRP: $3.99