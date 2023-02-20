Ed Piskor's Red Room: Crypto Killaz in Fantagraphics May 2023 Solicits Ed Piskor's horrific Red Room returns with blockchain and NFTs on its mind, in Red Room: Crypto Killaz #1, from Fantagraphics as part of their May 2023 solicits.

You've seen the YouTube channel, now buy the comic, Ed Piskor's horrific Red Room returns with blockchain and NFTs on its mind, in Red Room: Crypto Killaz #1, from Fantagraphics as part of their May 2023 solicits and solicitations. Which means this kind of chainsaw debauchery will be followed by Disney Ducks. As it should be.

RED ROOM CRYPTO KILLAZ #1 CVR A PISKOR (MR)

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

MAR231508

MAR231509 – RED ROOM CRYPTO KILLAZ #1 CVR B SKETCH VAR (MR) – 3.99

(W) Ed Piskor (A / CA) Ed Piskor

The media won't leave Brianna Fairfield alone since her father was arrested and identified as the Steel City Cannibal. But what more sinister forces are also following her? Mistress Pentagram and the Red Room Players return in this all-new, four-issue miniseries from Ed Piskor (X-Men: Grand Design)! Splatterpunk never looked so good! As seen on YouTube's Cartoonist Kayfabe!

In Shops: May 24, 2023

SRP: 3.99

ANAIS NIN A SEA OF LIES HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

MAR231512

(W) Leonie Bischoff (A / CA) Leonie Bischoff

In lithe, sensuous colored pencils, this international

prize-winning, impressionistic graphic biography

traces the life, the affairs, and the artistic process of

Ana s Nin, one of the best-known authors of women's

erotica in the 1920s and '30s.

Ana s Nin, the author of works such as Delta of Venus and House

of Incest, is the patron saint of taboo-breaking pop culture sexual

iconoclasts. Not only is she an inspiration for contemporary figures

such as Madonna, but her oeuvre, which encompasses erotica,

autobiography, essays, short fiction, novels, and much more, has

been adapted into film (Henry and June), television (Little Bird),

and other media.

The cartoonist Léonie Bischoff traces the life of the prolific

writer in this lushly colored graphic novel. It begins with Nin struggling

to reconcile the man she married (who had artistic aspirations)

with the banker she finds herself living with in the Parisian

suburbs. Soon, her obsession with June Miller leads to inspiration. Nin's life and

art, the truth and fiction, are further intertwined as she recounts her many sexual

liaisons including those with Henry Miller (whom she and her husband subsidize

so he can write the controversial Tropic of Cancer), her psychoanalysts, and even

her father. Although Bischoff's drawing is largely representational, she occasionally

depicts Nin's sexual experiences in scenes as surreal as Nin's own written portrayal

of them.

In Shops: Jun 07, 2023

SRP: 29.99

LISTEN BEAUTIFUL MARCIA HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

MAR231513

(W) Marcello Quintanilha (A / CA) Marcello Quintanilha

A gripping story about a family pushed to the brink.

This English language debut was the 2022 "Fauve d'Or"

winner at the 2022 Angoulême Comics Festival.

Márcia is a nurse in a hospital near Rio and lives in a favela with her

boyfriend, Aluisio, and her daughter, Jaqueline, whom she had very

young with another man. Jaqueline, a troubled young adult, makes

life difficult for her mother and Aluisio and rebelliously hangs out

with members of a neighborhood gang, leading to violent altercations

between mother and daughter. The situation degenerates even

more when Jaqueline is arrested. Márcia and Aluisio, distraught,

realize that Jaqueline is in deeper trouble than they ever thought.

Marcello Quintanilha's first English-language graphic novel

is a tour de force – a tightly wound drama filled with masterful

suspense and a deep love for family and character.

Marcello Quintanilha was born in 1971 outside Rio de Janeiro. His first graphic

novel, Tungsteno, published in 2015, was adapted for film by director Heitor Dhalia.

He has lived in Barcelona since 2002.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 29.99

HOGBOOK & LAZER EYES HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

MAR231514

(W) Maria Bamford (A / CA) Scott Marvel Cassidy

Fans of Maria Bamford's acclaimed quasi-autobiographical Lady Dynamite Netflix series already know of her romance with LA painter Scott Marvel Cassidy, as well as her droll pug sidekicks Blueberry and Bert. Now the story has been recounted in the graphic novella Hogbook and Lazer Eyes, written by Bamford/Cassidy, drawn by Cassidy, and all told by the rescue dogs they've adopted.

For those unfamiliar with the story, newly single fortysomethings Maria Bamford and Scott Cassidy each signed up on the dating site OkCupid, under the respective usernames "Hogbook" and "Lazer Eyes." They went on a date, and then another, and soon, despite a history of Bipolar II disorder and unhealthy relationships for each of them, they fell in love and were married in 2015. We view all of this through the prism of their pug housemates, including Blueberry and Bert (who has an unnatural obsession with Michael Flatley of "Riverdance" fame), and the elderly bonded pair Betty and Arnold (who recount their star turn as interplanetary canine scientists in the second season of Lady Dynamite).

Cassidy's fine art training translates with ease into graphic storytelling, with a naturalistic illustrative style that is a pitch-perfect match for Bamford's comic timing, making Hogbook and Lazer Eyes a beautifully illustrated love story, told by some incredibly charming pugs.

Scott Marvel Cassidy is a graduate of the Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts whose work has been exhibited in New York, Los Angeles, Philadelphia, and elsewhere.

Maria Bamford is a writer, actor, and stand-up comedian. They live in Los Angeles, CA.

In Shops: Jul 05, 2023

SRP: 19.99

SALOMES LAST DANCE HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

MAR231515

(W) Daria Tessler (A / CA) Daria Tessler

An absurdist, psychedelic crime fantasy / graphic

novella from an acclaimed artist and printmaker.

The Astounding Magnus has been hypnotizing audiences at the Feedbag

cocktail bar with his resplendent dancing dog act, Salome, and

her "Serpentine Dance of the Seven Veils." Yet despite his success, the

pearl of life has lost its luster for Magnus. He visits the psychologist, Dr.

Silkini, who promises to massage Magnus's id into a higher dimension:

the pearly gates of full life satisfaction. Meanwhile, Salome's

crowd-pleasing performances have attracted unwanted attention

from sinister forces who want to know the dog's secret.

Daria Tessler's new graphic novella, Salome's Last Dance, showcases

her phenomenal talent for incorporating elements of collage

and pen-and-ink illustration to create a beautifully phantasmagoric

experience under the guise of an absurdist, psychedelic fantasy

(including an extended visual tour de force depicting a hallucinogenic

tea trip), one that favorably compares to Yellow Submarine or

the comics of Jim Woodring. Tessler's rich ear for language and sharp sense of humor

also liven every inventively stunning page of Salome's Last Dance.

Born in Finland, Daria Tessler is a cartoonist and printmaker based in Portland,

OR. Her books include Cult of the Ibis, Loop of the Sun, and Music of Changes. She

also creates silkscreen prints, stationary, and more that can be found on her website

animalsleepstories.com.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 19.99

DAUGHTERS OF SNOW & CINDERS

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

MAR231516

(W) Nuria Tamarit (A / CA) Nuria Tamarit

Princess Mononoke meets Jack London in this gritty,

ecofeminist adventure.

Fleeing the fires of her war-torn homeland, a young woman travels

to the New World in search of gold to rebuild her life. In this strange,

lawless land, Joana encounters friends (the kind Native women Tala

and Opa), foes (the cruel gold hunter Matwei and his men), and an

unexpected traveling companion who may just be her good luck

charm – and amidst the icy reaches of the wilderness, a fearsome

fantastical beast lurks in the shadows.

The English debut of Spanish cartoonist and illustrator N ria

Tamarit, Daughters of Snow and Cinders conjures the awesome natural

beauty of the frozen north in vibrant color. A rugged adventure

story with two strong young women at its heart, this graphic novel

offers a poignant message about the urgent need for humanity to

overcome our greed and base impulses to be good stewards of the

world in which we live and depend on.

N ria Tamarit is an illustrator and comic artist based in Valencia. Her graphic world

is marked by fantastical elements, voluptuous plant forms, dreamy creatures, and

powerful female characters. Her previous books include Two Coins (Dos Monedas,

2019, winner of the first València Graphic Novel Award), Giantess (Géante, 2020, with

Jean-Christophe Deveney), and Season of the Witch (2020, with Matt Ralphs.

In Shops: May 10, 2023

SRP: 29.99

FANTAGRAPHICS UNDERGROUND MYSTIC DEBRIS HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

MAR231517

(W) Justin Gradin (A / CA) Justin Gradin

Justin Gradin's stunning debut graphic novel Mystic Debris and its cast of quixotics exist in a comics continuum with Gary Panter's Jimbo, Mark Beyer's Amy and Jordan, and Marc Bell's Shrimpy and Paul. Whizbang is a metalhead whose band, Fascinator, has left him for stardom. His wife, Planchette, has left with their newborn baby. He leaves himself for a shimmy up the astral projector stripper pole, to hang with cosmic dust bunnies in a quest for enlightenment, or at least in a quest to avoid a job at the door factory.

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 39.99

DISNEY ONE SATURDAY MORNING ADVENTURES HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

MAR231518

(W) Daan Jippes, Laura McCreary (A) Daan Jippes

Pour a bowl of cereal and dig into a nostalgic comics

tribute to Disney's One Saturday Morning!

From Disney Adventures and its sister magazines come classic

comics based on your favorite 1990s Saturday morning cartoon

block! See sideways schoolkids Doug and Pepper Ann navigate the

halls of tween angst-while sneaky Spinelli of Recess is always up

to tricks! Join Buzz Lightyear of Star Command and Mira Nova for

big space battles. Then return to the Hundred Acre Wood for The

New Adventures of Winnie the Pooh… and hit Mouseton for Mickey,

Goofy, and (hot-cha-cha!) Mortimer in Mickey MouseWorks! Even

the Emmy-Award-winning Teacher's Pet is back in comics… back

in print for the first time in decades!

Daan Jippes (b. 1945), an internationally beloved Duck artist, lives in the Netherlands.

Laura McCreary is a writer and producer best known for her work on American Dad

and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Scott Gimple is a writer and showrunner best known for

his work on Pepper Ann and The Walking Dead.

In Shops: May 17, 2023

SRP: 29.99

TALESPIN FLIGHT OF SKY-RAKER HC VOL 02 DISNEY AFTRNN ADVNTRS

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

MAR231519

(W) Bobbi J. G. Weiss, Michael T. Gilbert, Lee Nordling

Can't you feel the buzz? TaleSpin, Darkwing Duck,

DuckTales, and Chip 'n' Dale Rescue Rangers are

back – with more epic 1990s adventure comics spun off

of beloved Disney Afternoon TV cartoons!

From Disney Adventures and its sister comics magazines come more

feature-length blockbuster tales! In "Flight of the Sky-Raker," Baloo,

Don Karnage, and Shere Khan wage a midair battle over the world's

first voice-controlled plane! In "Dime After Dime," Magica de Spell's

clever niece Minima befriends trusting little Webby – should Scrooge

McDuck be scared? Then in "For the Love of Cheese," Chip 'n' Dale,

Gadget Hackwrench, and the gang join forces with Jacques De Brie, international

mouse of mystery! Plus Darkwing Duck, the Gummi Bears and more! "…Everybody's

busy, bringing you a Disney Afternoon!"

Pop culture writer and children's author Bobbi JG Weiss (TaleSpin) has written hundreds

of books and comics featuring Disney, Warner Bros., and DreamWorks properties.

Writer/artist Michael T. Gilbert (DuckTales) is beloved beyond his Disney

works for the sci-fi adventures of Mr. Monster. Longtime Disney writer Lee Nordling

(Adventures of the Gummi Bears) is a two-time Will Eisner Comics Industry Award

nominee.

In Shops: Apr 26, 2023

SRP: 29.99

WALT DISNEYS UNCLE SCROOGE CAVE OF ALI BABA HC

FANTAGRAPHICS BOOKS

MAR231520

(W) Carl Barks, Daan Jippes (A) Daan Jippes, Carl Barks

The secret of Ali Baba's hidden treasure, the return of

Magica de Spell – and a rare story never before seen in

the U.S.!

"You can't depend on anything in Persia being what it seems!" warns

Uncle Scrooge. But when he, Donald, and the nephews are approached

by a wayward archaeologist bearing fragile clay tablets that point the

way to Ali Baba's lost cave, the hunt is on for the most fabulous treasure

of the ancient world! And Scrooge will soon discover how true his

words really are! Then, Scrooge shields his Money Bin in an indestructible

glass that defies the efforts of Magica de Spell and the Beagle Boys to crack it.

What could possibly go wrong? Plus: the oddball inventions of the ever-eccentric

Gyro Gearloose! Additionally, we're proud to present a rare story started by Carl

Barks and completed by internationally acclaimed Duck artist Daan Jippes, never

before published in the U.S. – "The Pied Piper of Duckburg."

Carl Barks delivers another wildly imaginative collection of outrageous adventures,

laugh-out-loud comedy, and all-around comic book brilliance. Each page is

meticulously restored and newly colored, with insightful story notes by an international

panel of Barks experts.

Carl Barks (1901-2000) entertained millions around the world with his timeless tales

of Donald Duck and Uncle Scrooge. One of the most brilliant cartoonists of the 20th

century, he is a Disney Legend and has been inducted into the William Randolph

Hearst Cartoon Hall of Fame and the Will Eisner Comic Book Hall of Fame. Daan

Jippes (b. 1945), an internationally beloved Duck artist, lives in the Netherlands.

"

In Shops: May 31, 2023

SRP: 35