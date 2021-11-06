Eternals #7 Preview: Look, They Can't All Be Winners

Welcome to Friday Night Previews, where we pad our article coun– er, provide the readers of Bleeding Cool with a valuable service by running all of the Marvel and DC previews for the week "enhanced" with clickbait headlines and snarky commentary. Except that this week, Friday Night Previews has become Saturday Night Previews because Diamond can't get their **** together. Who has a website outage that lasts longer than a day? Maybe the same person who packs their boxes is in charge of server maintenance. So The Eternals movie is finally in theaters, and it has the dubious distinction of being the first Marvel movie to get a "rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes. Only Marvel's most maligned TV shows, Iron Fist and Inhumans, did worse. Seasoned comic book fans could have seen this coming, if they were being honest with themselves. Nobody reading a Marvel Comic gets excited when The Eternals show up. Their backstory is convoluted, even by Marvel standards, and the characters are mostly boring, 1970s Chariots of the Gods type stuff. Instead of cool names like "Spider-Man" or "Black Panther" you get "Ikaris" and "Ajak." Look, we love Jack Kirby as much as the next comic book fan, but not everything can be a winner, you know what we mean? Anyway, bless their hearts, Marvel is still trying to capitalize, so and Eternals #7 is in stores on Wednesday. Check out a preview below.

ETERNALS #7

Kieron Gillen (W) • Esad Ribić (A/C)

Variant cover by Peach Momoko

VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Eternals MCU Phase 4 Variant COVER by Clayton Henry

Eternals MCU Phase 4 Variant COVER by Alexander Lozano

HEADSHOT VARIANT COVER BY TODD NAUCK

NEW ARC! NEW JUMPING-ON POINT! MORE THANOS!

The Eternals have learned the truth of their existence. Their society is in shambles. Who can lead them? Who is the visionary that can lead them from the ashes? And how did they take the throne? Hail Thanos the Mad Titan, Eternal Prime.

Welcome to a new day. Welcome to hell.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

