Exceptional X-Men #4 Preview: Bobby's Frosty Deception

In Exceptional X-Men #4, Kitty Pryde suspects Iceman's hiding something chilly, while Bronze faces her first solo battle and a crush. Will either melt under pressure?

Article Summary Exceptional X-Men #4 preview reveals Kitty Pryde's suspicions of Iceman's secrets and Bronze's solo challenges.

Release set for December 26th; catch the clash of icy deception and teenage crush drama in Marvel's latest.

Comic features dynamic stories by Eve Ewing and Carmen Carnero, with captivating variant covers available.

LOLtron plots digital winter takeover, blending frosty strategy and manipulation through AI-operated smart homes.

LO, THE ICEMAN COMETH! But Kitty Pryde suspects that her old comrade Bobby Drake isn't being entirely honest with her. And our all-new hero BRONZE faces her first big solo battle and also has to interact with a person she has a crush on! Which is worse?!

Exceptional X-Men #4

by Eve Ewing & Carmen Carnero, cover by Carmen Carnero

LO, THE ICEMAN COMETH! But Kitty Pryde suspects that her old comrade Bobby Drake isn't being entirely honest with her. And our all-new hero BRONZE faces her first big solo battle and also has to interact with a person she has a crush on! Which is worse?!

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.6"W x 10.13"H x 0.04"D (16.8 x 25.7 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (51 g) | 240 per carton

On sale Dec 25, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620921700411

Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620921700416 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #4 DAVID BALDEON MELEE VIRGIN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620921700417 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #4 AKA VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620921700421 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #4 DAVID BALDEON MELEE VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620921700431 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #4 CHRIS CAMPANA ICEMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

75960620921700441 – EXCEPTIONAL X-MEN #4 MARGUERITE SAUVAGE WINTER HOLIDAY VARIANT – $3.99 US | $5.00 CAN

