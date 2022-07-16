Fables #153 Preview: Wolf in the Doghouse

Snow is none too pleased with Bigby after he sends their kids off alone in to the woods in this preview of Fables #153. Check out the preview below.

FABLES #153

DC Comics

0522DC115

0522DC116 – Fables #153 Mark Buckingham Cover – $4.99

(W) Bill Willingham (A) Mark Buckingham, Steve Leialoha (CA) Qistina Khalidah

Don't come back until you've had a big adventure! What's the worst that could happen? In order to get a bit of work done, Bigby has sent his young ones off into the Black Forest, but to Snow, this only spells danger. How well equipped are her cubs to face down the creatures that lurk within the woods?

In Shops: 7/19/2022

SRP: $3.99

