Faithless III #1 Review: The Devil's Virtue

After months away, Brian Azzarello and Maria Llovet return to Faithless with Faithless III #1, their hugely successful comic from Boom!.

The first two pages are unprintable for nudity and sexual acts, but on the second read, they also suggest something about the plot without Azzarello having to come out and say it. It's shocking and titillating, sure, but they're also load-bearing.

As for the plot, one of Faith's remaining friends (Ginny) has the same question we do: Faith disappeared for nine months; what happened? Faithless III #1 somewhat inverts the first series, where Poppy and Thorn ran had to get through Faith's friends to get to Faith; now, Ginny must peel the onion of Poppy and Thorn to get to Faith. It's telling that both Poppy and Thorn take the opportunity to show how clever they are and keep both Ginny and the reader on the back foot.

I believe Faithless III #1 maintains the strong standard of quality that the series is known for. Llovet's (who apparently colors and letters herself) has only gotten better at drawing since the first issue, and Brian Azzarello's dialogue remains as sharp as ever. However, little the Faithless series resembles the rest of the Boom! publishing catalog, I remain grateful Boom! publishes it.

The final act of Azzarello and Llovet's erotic thriller masterpiece! Nine months after her mysterious disappearance, Faith suddenly drops back onto the map. While the art world debates whether her disappearance was a piece of performance art or all just a publicity stunt, Faith retreats to Louis's studio to recover from her journey into the unknown. But Ginny begins to realize that something is very much amiss with Faith. Where was she for nine months? And why does Faith suddenly seem so obsessed with Ginny's son Jacob? The acclaimed team of New York Times bestselling writer Brian Azzarello (Batman: Damned) and Maria Llovet (Luna) reunite for the third and final act of their erotic thriller masterpiece!

