Fantastic Four #25 Hulk Vs Thing On Auction At ComicConnect

Fantastic Four's first 100 issues are so full of importance that some of the cooler stories get overlooked sometimes. Like this gem, Hulk Vs. Thing in Fantastic Four #25. Featuring some of Jack Kirby's best work, it also is Captain America's second appearance in the silver age. Not bad for a book some wouldn't consider a key. They are nuts, though, and I bet with Marvel announcing the FF film is coming formally the other day, it is just a matter of time before these titans early smackdowns become scarcer and scarcer. Over at ComicConnect right now, they are taking bids on a 9.0 CGC graded copy of this Fantastic Four gem, part of Event Auction #44. Sitting at a cool $1,739 with just a few hours left, this is a spec book worth jumping on. Check it out below.

One Of The Best Fantastic Four Issues Of All-Time

"Ow/w pgs. Kirby cvr/art; classic Hulk vs. Thing cover; 2nd SA Captain America app. (cameo)

Never let it be said that Marvel wouldn't give the people what they wanted. Understandably, young readers would instantly gravitate to the two misshapen beasts starring on this cover. The Hulk is a perfect personification of the uncontrollable rage, emotional turmoil, and alienation felt by any growing boy fighting through hormones and the general pains of childhood. At the same time, the Thing appealed to any kid whose own body seemed to be clumsily betraying them through the trials and troubles of growing up. Pit these two beasts against each other, and you're guaranteed to sell out on day one, as Marvel happily discovered and continued to exploit throughout the Silver and Bronze Age, almost annually. Here, the showdowns had not yet exhausted their potential, and you can still feel the joy of inventiveness and novelty bursting forth in Kirby's typically epic cover image."

