First Issue of The Shadow Pulp Goes for Record $156,000 at Auction

The debut issue of historic long-running pulp magazine The Shadow (April, 1931) in FN- condition has just sold for $156,000 at Heritage Auctions, a record price for the issue in any grade. The character was fleshed out and transformed into an icon by Walter B. Gibson at the behest of seminal American newsstand fiction publisher Street & Smith, after being introduced as the mysterious narrator of the Detective Story Hour radio program. Detective Story Hour was itself developed to promote Street & Smith's Detective Story Magazine. The Shadow as a story narrator began on Detective Story Hour on July 31, 1930, and the pulp series launched on the newsstands around March 6, 1931 according to Library of Congress Copyright records. This historic issue is difficult to find even by the standards of the era, and nearly impossible to find above low grade.

The Shadow pulp series lasted for over 18 years during the course of its 325-issue run, ending with the Summer 1949 issue. One of the most important fiction periodical issues of the pulp era alongside the likes of The All-Story Magazine October, 1912 (The first appearance of Tarzan), the debut of the Shadow in print would become enormously influential on the superhero comic books that would follow a few years later. Of course, the Shadow himself has continued to be a regular fixture of comic books, novels, and other media to this day.