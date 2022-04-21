First Look: Tenth Doctor Returns for Doctor Who 2022 Special

The comic special, we mean. Did we not say that in the headline? Misleading what? Sorry, we can't hear you with all these clicks coming in. Whoops. Well, you've already clicked, so you might as well see it through. Titan Comics has offered a first look preview at the upcoming Doctor Who 2022 Special, written by Dan Slott with art by Christopher Jones and Matthew Dow Smith. Slott has been inspired by Doctor Who in a lot of his comic book writing over the years, so it's nice to see him pay it forward a little bit. It will also be nice to get some Doctor Who in 2022 that isn't written by Chris Chibnall. Check out the preview below.

DOCTOR WHO: SPECIAL 2022

Writer: Dan Slott

Artist: Christopher Jones & Matthew Dow Smith

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC, FC, 64pp, $7.99, ISBN: 9781787738690

On Sale: July 5, 2022

Eisner Award-Winner Dan Slott's Doctor Who Comics debut sees Martha Jones spin three sensational yarns about the Tenth Doctor in order to survive!

An epic story that sees companion Martha Jones captured by the insatiable Pyromeths, and her only hope for survival is to keep them distracted with sensational untold tales of the Tenth Doctor facing off against his greatest foes– both classic and new!

Witness the incredible adventures of the Tenth Doctor like never-before! You'll be on the edge of your Tardis as she recounts three unbelievable tales of The Doctor facing off against his deadliest foes!

Bursting straight out of the long-running hit television series, this Doctor Who collection continues the time-travelling tales of the Doctor and friends.

Buy it, read it, then travel back in time to read it for the first time all over again…!

Features a bonus story starring the Ninth Doctor and Rose Tyler!

COVER A: ADAM HUGHES

COVER B: PHOTO (CONNECTING)

COVER C: PHOTO (CONNECTING)

COVER D: FOC ADAM HUGHES SKETCH VIRGIN JUST ADDED

COVER: PHOTO – BOOK TRADE EDITION

Doctor Who: Special 2022 is available at comic shops, bookstores and digital from July 6, 2022. Pre-order now from your local comic shop, Forbidden Planet (UK & Europe) and Amazon.