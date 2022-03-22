First Looks At DC Comics' New Teen Justice & Young Justice

Teen Titans Academy may be debuting Young Justice Dark today, but it's just one of a number of teen superhero teams coming to the fore at DC Comics imminently. Here's a preview look ahead at Teen Justice from Earth 11 and Young Justice from Dark Crisis… both for June 2022.

MULTIVERSITY TEEN JUSTICE #1 (OF 6) CVR A ROBBI RODRIGUEZ

(W) Ivan Cohen, Danny Lore (A) Marco Failla (CA) Robbi Rodriguez

Kid Quick—the Future State Flash—and their fellow heroes Supergirl, Robin, Aquagirl, Klarienne the Witch Girl, and Troy take center stage in a miniseries that rocks Earth-11 to its core! Co-writers Ivan Cohen (The Batman & Scooby-Doo Mysteries) and Danny Lore (DC Pride, Champions) join rising-star artist Marco Failla (DCeased: Hope at World's End) for the incredible debut issue, which begins with an attack by the H.I.V.E. and ends in the Church of Blood! What is Sister Blood's true mission among the lost souls of New York City? Can Teen Justice get through their growing pains fast enough to learn the answer in time to stop it? And what role will the mysterious Raven—the brooding hero who has refused to join the team in the past—play in the ultimate battle? The secrets of Earth-11's newest heroes and villains unfold in DC's most exciting new team title!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/7/2022

DARK CRISIS YOUNG JUSTICE #1 (OF 6) CVR A MAX DUNBAR

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Laura Braga (CA) Max Dunbar

Crises have always had devastating impacts on the generation of heroes that make up Young Justice, and Dark Crisis will hit them even harder. Tim Drake, Impulse, and Superboy go missing during the Justice League's funeral. The only person concerned enough to find them? Cassie Sandsmark, a.k.a Wonder Girl. But…the three boys of Young Justice aren't on this Earth anymore…they're on the world of their dreams, one they may never want to leave!

Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 6/21/2022