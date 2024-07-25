Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, DC Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: Panick, sdcc

Former DC Comics Execs Start New Comics Publisher Panick Entertainment

Panick Entertainment, is a new horror and science fiction pubkisher founded by a bunch of former DC Comics executives, launching at SDCC,

Article Summary Former DC Comics executives launch Panick Entertainment, a new horror and sci-fi publisher, at SDCC 2024.

Panick Entertainment's panel features industry veterans Kris Longo, Adam Schlagman, and Doug Pasko.

Panick aims to modernize genre comics with first titles by David Dastmalchian, Bart Sears, and others.

Panick plans to expand their horror and sci-fi comics into other media, starting with a five-issue horror series.

How many comic book publishers will be launched at San Diego Comic-Con this year? Scott Dunbier is launching his new publisher Act 4. Filip Sablik and Jamie S Rich are expected to announce their new publisher. Frank Forte, Chris Thompson and Dave Kelly are relaunching Heavy Metal Magazine. Joe Quesada is also up to something. And now we have Panick Entertainment, described as a new horror and science fiction venture founded by a bunch of former DC Comics and Heavy Metal comics industry veterans. They launch at a San Diego Comic-Con panel in an hour's time.

Time to PANICK!: Introducing a New Era of Genre Comics

Thursday July 25, 2024 4:00pm – 5:00pm PDT Room 29AB

PANICK Entertainment is a new comic publisher dedicated to modernizing horror and sci-fi comics for readers and rattling the status quo of genre comic storytelling. Join industry veterans and co-founders Kris Longo (Heavy Metal, DC Comics), Adam Schlagman (DC Comics; executive producer, Shazam!), Mark McCann (writer, Never Never), Doug Pasko (executive producer, The Outpost, Mythica 5), and others for the first-ever convention appearance of PANICK Entertainment. Get a first look at their slate of books for late 2024 and 2025, and expect a surprise guest or two to drop in.

Kris Longo, former publisher of Heavy Metal Magazine and Sales Manager at DC Comics is the new CEO of Panick Entertainment. Adam Schlagman, former DC film exec is head of studio. Executive producer of CW series The Outpost, Doug Pasko, is COO, and Mark McCann, writer for Opus and Heavy Metal, is a chief creative officer. Two old friends of mine, former DC Comics manager of finance Charles Christopher Chiang, is the new company's CFO, and Chris Ryall, the former publisher and editor of IDW, is chief advisor on slate development, branding, and world-building.

The company aims to focus on genre storytelling, beginning with comics, including actor and comic book writer David Dastmalchian, who is co-writing with Leah Kilpatrick, Panick Entertainment's first comic, a five-issue horror series. Bart Sears, Michelle Sears, Shannon Eric Denton, Dirk Blackman, Brendan Columbus, and Tehani Farr are also creating comics for the new publisher, which they plan to use as a basis to expand into other media. Of course they do, everyone does. But at least they are giving away the above poster at their panel in a couple of hours…

