From EIC To Interns – Bleeding Cool Comics and Graphic Novel JobWatch

There's a lot of job worries in the comic book industry these days. Bleeding Cool's Comics and Graphic Novel JobWatch is an occasional look at people hiring in the comic book industry at all manner of levels, sales, creation, editorial, production or more. And if you are looking for staff, creators (paid) or know a job going, contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com with the details and we'll run them in the next column. You can check out four previous editions here, here, here and here to catch up.

Editor in Chief

Tapas Media Los Angeles, CA

We're seeking to hire an Editor in Chief for our Los Angeles office, who will be responsible for setting Tapas's editorial scope and direction, and leading the editorial staff of the comics/graphic novels business unit and the original novels business unit. This role will indirectly oversee a diverse network of contributors and freelancers. The ideal candidate is a seasoned and creative editor with experience managing editorial teams with a particular emphasis on digital publishing and/or comics. They will understand how to appeal to diverse audiences on digital platforms, and embrace the need for constant innovation in a fast-changing publishing environment.

Editor In Chief

Zenescope Entertainment Horsham, PA

Zenescope is looking for an experienced and qualified individual to oversee and manage the editorial department for our growing line of comic books and graphic novels.

VP, Strategy, Planning & Reporting

DC Entertainment, Burbank

WarnerMedia seeks a VP, Strategy, Planning & Reporting for DC Entertainment. This role oversees the finance and business development activities and focuses on driving change and growth for the business. This VP is a partner and advisor to the General Manager. The position leads the strategic planning, financial planning and reporting, and business decision support activities.

ComiXology Senior Product Manager

Amazon, New York (or Seattle)

Love comics, manga and/or graphic novels? Come be a leader at comiXology and Kindle and impact the world of comics and manga! ComiXology is looking for a Product Manager who will work with us to define a new product, influence the technology and architecture choices, and who will become the central point of contact for the product and tech teams responsible for ensuring successful and timely project delivery for a new service. In this role you will be a key founding member of a new project, working with other leaders to describe and then execute business and technical strategy, tactics, and feature prioritization. You will lead the business and customer experience for the new project. You will have an ownership stake in the technology roadmap and work across organizations at comiXology, Books and Amazon to deliver a new experience to our customers, end-to-end. You will dig in to overcome obstacles evangelizing your project to get cross-team buy in.

Manga Editor – Kodansha

Penguin Random House LLC, New York, NY

Penguin Random House Publisher Services is seeking an editor or senior editor to oversee manga titles on behalf of our client, Kodansha. Since it began publishing in 2009, the Kodansha Comics imprint has been a runaway success, with hits including Sailor Moon, Attack on Titan, Battle Angel Alita, and AKIRA vaulting it into the top ranks of global English-language graphic novel publishers. The successful candidate will have a deep knowledge of and passion for comics and Japanese culture, excellent English-language editing and writing skills, and strong professional organization. They will be excited for the challenge of editing manga translations in a variety of genres and age categories.

Editorial Assistant

Hachette Partworks Ltd. London

We are looking for an enthusiastic and creative person to join our small and friendly publishing company based in Old Street. You must be self-motivated, organized and a great communicator. Working on collectible magazines (Partworks), we are looking for someone who can help out on a variety of tasks, big, small, creative and organizational. An excellent standard of written English is essential.

Manager Of Communications, Corporate, Publishing, & New Media

Marvel, New York,

This position will report to the Director of Communications to manage and execute proactive and reactive communications strategy for the Marvel brand. The employee will be responsible for PR and communications for Marvel's Publishing and New Media divisions, working with stakeholders across Marvel Entertainment and The Walt Disney Company. Knowledge of Marvel comics and publishing is a plus.

Category Manager Comics & Collectibles

eBay, San Jose, CA

We are looking for a Category Manager, Comics & Collectibles to join our Verticals team at eBay. Based remotely or in San Jose, CA, you will be a key contributor on the overall Collectibles team at eBay North America. If you are driven to win, have an ownership mindset, are able to build meaningful cross-functional relationships, and are ready to make an exciting move, we would love to hear from you! It would be great if you also have a passion for, or some knowledge of, the Comics & Collectibles Industry. The collectibles category includes Disneyana, FUNKO, Bullion, Sports Memorabilia, Coins, and Stamps.

Marketing Co-Ordinator

Valiant Entertainment, Los Angeles/New York

Love Valiant? Love promoting comics? Come work with me! We're currently looking for a Marketing Coordinator. If you're interested, please email your cover letter & resume to jobs@valiantentertainment.com. Thanks!

Editorial Director,

Good Hero, New York, NY

GOOD HERO is a creative studio nurturing, producing, and licensing original and inspiring stories through movies, books, TV series, and more, for kids aged 7 to 77. Our team has been in the entertainment industry for over two decades, writing, directing and producing movies such as Leap!, the Cars franchise, The death of Staline, Les Intouchables and many more. Now, we're shaking things up by creating narrative worlds in a new way, and establishing publishing at the center of our process. GOOD HERO brings together creative communities, experienced storytellers, and fresh technology to build imaginative worlds filled with thousands of stories.We are looking for an enthusiastic individual with a passion for stories and their creators. The ideal candidate will be able to identify great stories based on our narrative worlds, articulate why, and develop them alongside our Chief Creative Officer. This job requires a great understanding and knowledge of the writing, editorial, and publishing process. We like people who shoot for the stars, aren't scared of hard work, and are always on the lookout for something to inspire them.

Director, Digital Content & Social Media Strategy – DC Entertainment

DC Comics, Burbank, CA

DC, a WarnerMedia company and home to legendary characters like Superman, Batman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and The Flash – is searching for a strategic, technical, and digitally savvy individual to join its Digital Marketing team. E.C. Publications, Inc. seeks a Director, Digital Marketing for the DC Brand & Product Marketing department. The Director, Digital Content & Social Media Strategy will play a key role in various decision-making capacities related to social media management and strategy, and digital analytics and reporting for the organization.

Head of Creative Development

Tapas Media Culver City, CA

We're seeking to hire a Head of Creative Development for our Los Angeles office, who will focus on further developing new ancillary opportunities in television, film, publishing, and beyond for our ever-expanding library of Original webcomics and novels. They will work closely with our internal development teams to collaborate on story development to foster success both on and off the platform.

Senior Producer, Digital Content

Skybound Entertainment Los Angeles

Reporting to the Director of Production, the Sr. Producer plays a key role within Skybound Entertainment where we are delivering online content, experiences, and exclusive product to fans of comic books, video games, and board games. The Sr. Producer will use their deep knowledge of video production, social media, and the Internet to create compelling videos for brands and creators within the Skybound universe. The ideal candidate will run the day-to-day creative development, talent coordination, budgeting, planning, and execution of individual live video/audio productions. The Sr. Producer, Digital Content will play a vital role in delivering content that generates uncanny levels of engagement, driving Skybound to grow our audience and monetize our communities.

Marketing Manager (DC Brands)

DC Comics, Burbank, CA

WarnerMedia seeks a Marketing Manager for the DC Brand & Product Marketing department. In this role you'll be responsible for the planning and implementation of consumer and trade marketing campaigns for priority DC publishing such as print, digital, digital-first and DC Universe Infinite subscription service, implementing cross-promotional initiatives within WarnerMedia and external partners and supporting DC's distribution partners. Please note that this role will be based remotely until we're given the green light to go back into the Burbank based office.

Manager, Global Franchise Management – DC Entertainment

DC Comics, Burbank, CA

DC seeks a Manager, Global Franchise Management for the Global Franchise Management department. DC Global Franchise Management is charged to set branding standards, identify and prioritize franchises to align with strategic opportunities across the company, establish and ensure the values of the brand and franchises are upheld across consumer touch points, and support key DC initiatives. The Manager, Global Franchise Management is responsible for collaborating with teams to build the DC brand and franchises business and fandom, develop toolkit elements, and manage day-to-day marketing approvals.

Senior Motion Designer

WEBTOON, Los Angeles, CA

We are looking for an exceptional Senior Motion Designer to join WEBTOON's growing Creative team. The right candidate can create relevant and breakthrough animated content to promote our series and characters across the world. This unique opportunity offers the chance to work closely with the US Advertising, Social, and Content teams as well as our partners in Asia, Europe, and Latin America. This is a role with high autonomy—you will work directly with the Creative Director animating trailers and advertising content from start to finish. This role combines concept development and production in a fast-paced environment. This will be someone who possesses superior animation, design and typography skills, and can work alone or inspire and brief others to bring a bold vision to life.

Director, Marketing Project Management

DC Comics, Burbank, CA

E.C. Publications, Inc. seeks a Director, Marketing Project Management for the DC Brand & Product Marketing department.We are seeking a roject Manager who is a dynamic self-starter to develop, launch, and lead strategic and coordinated cross-organizational initiatives across DC Comics, related WarnerMedia business units, and external partners . The ideal candidate must be a strong communicator, love the act of planning and organization, and enjoy working inside a flexible team-oriented environment. This candidate should be versed in project management styles, methodologies, and processes. Tenacity, self-direction and follow-up skills are a must, as well as, the ability to anticipate issues and find effective solutions.

Assistant, Graphic Design

Robert Graham Designs New York, NY

We are looking for a Junior Designer with strong design and production skills to join our team. You'll be responsible for producing marketing assets including emails, banners, retail signage, decals and additional store assets, and social posts for a high-end apparel company. The right candidate will have strong Adobe Creative Suite skills and enjoy making compelling digital and print designs and be eager to learn new skills and contribute ideas/collaborate with our small but mighty team. Knowledge of graphic novels, comics and cinema for upcoming collaborations a plus.

Comic book artist

action/adventure but not superheroes, roughly 100-120 pages in the first arc. The writer is smart and we'll-connected. Start date: August-ish. Please post or message LINKS to portfolio.

Comic Colourists

Hallo, hallo! Z2 is actively looking for colorists. Available for work? HMU!

Inkers

Inkers, drop your portfolio here, please. Need someone asap. Paid gig.

Adjunct Instructor-Visual Storyteller & 3D Modeller

Fashion Institute of Technology New York, NY

The ideal candidate will be an industry leading story artist, concept artist, modeler animator and/or character designer with professional experience in the fields of illustration, comics, graphic novels, animation and/or game design. Within this field we are looking for two specialists to teach during the Fall 2021 semester. Teaching will most likely be in person at FIT in NYC.

VP of People Operations

Tapas Media, Los Angeles

We are seeking for an experienced VP of People for our Los Angeles office to lead our people operations function. This role is expected to be hands-on, balance the strategic with the tactical, and require you to build and create the most effective and efficient processes and team. This person will report to the CEO and work closely with other internal key leaders to help achieve key priorities while helping to position the company to grow.

Art Lead, Marvel Games

Marvel Entertainment,Glendale, CA

The Art Lead will work closely with the Creative Director and VP, Head of Creative to guide and manage the visual development of multiple Marvel game titles of varying styles, genres, and platforms. They will work with each team and provide them with visual guidance and brand feedback, they will help the partners define each game's style parameters, and to elevate our visual quality standards across our diverse and growing portfolio of mobile, console, PC, and VR games.

Sales Associate – International Sales

Penguin Random House New York, NY

Penguin Random House is looking for a Sales Associate to join the International Sales Team! Working closely with the international sales team to generate new sales for all imprints across the company, the role will focus on growing business for the comic shop market. This unique position will also maintain and service the account base while responding to customer needs. This is an exciting opportunity to be involved in the development of new business, while working with a wide variety of titles! If you are passionate about graphic novels and manga, this may be the ideal role for you.

Editor (Spanish)

WEBTOON, Los Angeles, CA

We are looking for a bilingual comics Editor with both creative and logistical chops to source and develop compelling original content, aimed at our Gen-Z and Millennial audience in Latin America. The Editor will be responsible for managing and editing a variety of series sourced from external pitches coming from creators in Latin America as well as series elevated to Originals from our Canvas platform. The ideal candidate will have experience working with comic creators, strong relationships with writers and artists and other entertainment talents who are developing content for this market, and experience in digital content production.

Director, Marketing Solutions

WarnerMedia, New York,

It's a bird…it's a plane…it's our next Director, Marketing Solutions for the Content Partnerships team! WarnerMedia Entertainment Marketing is seeking a highly motivated, strong creative, storyteller to lead the development and execution of marketing materials, sales collateral, high concept and bespoke IP-led marketing programs, and cross-portfolio pitches… This strategic marketer will collaborate with award-winning entertainment teams/executives, producers, creatives, sales leaders, insights and measurement teams, PR, and product marketing to architect materials that drive results. They'll also work closely with creative and production teams to produce content experiences across linear, digital, social, streaming and experiential platforms leveraging some of the world's most iconic entertainment IP including Rick & Morty, DC Comics, Wonder Woman, Harry Potter, Friends and AEW.

Adjunct Professor- Gender and Sexuality

LIM College, New York,

LIM College is currently seeking an experienced Adjunct Professor to teach classes on topics of gender and sexuality. Candidates should have expertise in queer theory or intersectional feminism and experience teaching undergraduate students who have no prior knowledge of the field. The instructor will be eligible to teach a range of courses introducing students to histories of thought and experience related to sexuality and gender. The instructor will use close reading and critical analysis of core theoretical texts, literature, art, film, comics, etc. to help students build a foundational knowledge of queer history, queer activism, and queer lived experiences.

Production Editor, Children's Books

Simon & Schuster New York, NY

Responsible for the scheduling, trafficking, and production editorial work of approximately 70 – 100 titles per year. The imprints that this person would work with produce picture books, middle-grade fiction and nonfiction books, and graphic novels.

Marketing Manager (DC Brands)

DC Comics Burbank, CA

WarnerMedia seeks a Marketing Manager for the DC Brand & Product Marketing department. In this role you'll be responsible for the planning and implementation of consumer and trade marketing campaigns for priority DC publishing such as print, digital, digital-first and DC Universe Infinite subscription service, implementing cross-promotional initiatives within WarnerMedia and external partners and supporting DC's distribution partners. Please note that this role will be based remotely until we're given the green light to go back into the Burbank based office.

Creator Community Intern

Tapas Media Los Angeles,

Do you love webcomics, great storytelling, and working with creatives? Do you want to learn about community marketing, how to support creators and how to juggle the different needs of a large community? If you said yes to those questions, then join the Tapas Media Internship program and be part of the Creator Happiness Team! This is a 12-week paid internship.

Podcast Producer

Skybound Entertainment

We are looking to add a Podcast Producer to our team who will be instrumental in the sourcing, developing, producing, post producing and delivering of scripted and documentary podcast projects. The right candidate is a podcast fan and avid listener both in non-fiction and fiction. We are looking for someone who has experience in developing longform narrative content and/or experience in production/post-production with an emphasis on sound post. Qualified candidates should have knowledge of and/or relationships with talent and/or potential production partners.

Assistant Manager

Ultimate Comics Morrisville, NC

Ultimate Comics is looking for a motivated individual with managerial experience and a passion for comic books and pop culture to join our management team. A base knowledge of comic books is preferred. The ideal candidate is passionate about customer service and has the ability to lead an effective team. Weekend availability is required.

Comic Artist

I don't normally do this, but I'm doing an open call for an artist on an upcoming project. It's about a young magical couple dealing with very real problems & some not so real problems. Fantasy / slice of life. Let me know if you're interested!

Paid Media, SR Manager

Skybound Entertainment Los Angeles

Reporting to the Marketing VP, the Senior Manager, Paid Media plays a key role within the Skybound Entertainment consumer products division where we are launching video games, board games, collectibles, and merchandise for diehard fans, community, and loyal customers. The Senior Manager, Paid Media will be responsible for the conception, management, and optimization of all media plans and paid campaigns. This will range from massive AAA budgets across TV and digital to super-efficient UA for amazing indie and tabletop games. As the subject matter expert in the marketing group, this role has room for significant growth and management potential.

Social Media Community Manager, User Acquisition

WEBTOON Los Angeles

As the Social Media Community Manager for our User Acquisition team, you will serve as the voice of WEBTOON to engage with the community and create a tangible social presence. This is a unique opportunity for someone who has had experience building and managing a successful online community. This role is critical in developing and strengthening our unique voice to expand our 4M+ reader base in the LATAM market. You are self-motivated, nimble, goal-oriented, and always up for a new challenge. You are a highly collaborative teammate in a growing team, but also comfortable working independently in a scrappy, start-up like environment. You are not afraid to think outside the box and are willing to get your hands dirty to see each project to completion.

Comics & Comic Art Cataloger

Heritage Auctions Dallas, TX

Responsible for cataloging consignments of comic books, original comic book art, and comic book-related memorabilia, and for providing expert opinion of these items to consignors, bidders, the public in general, and associates in other auction venues.

Production Manager

Tapas Media, Los Angeles

We're seeking to hire a Production Manager for our LA office who will help manage the production cycle of our existing and unpublished premium comic projects. Working closely with the Head of Production and project leads at Studio Tapas, as a Production Manager you will help ensure projects remain on schedule, communicate with project account managers and teams, and work to maintain the highest quality content standards while helping creators tell their stories.

Editorial Assistant

TQ Tezos New York, NY (Remote)

Seeking an Editorial Assistant/Assistant Editor to support the Group Editor—Emergents on three (3) ongoing digital comic book titles. Knowledge of comics preferred. Knowledge of NFTs and blockchain a plus. Duties include communication and coordination with other departments and creative talent, reviewing content for story and art notes, creative talent support such as processing payment contracts, and supporting the editorial department in a wide range of administrative and editorial tasks. Room to grow with projects and position.

Web Comics Writers and Proofreaders (Korean into English)

Mother Tongue (Remote)

Mother Tongue is looking for a few awesome freelance translators and proofreaders to work on web comic content from Korean into US English. If you have experience working with fun, creative copy similar to web comics, gaming, or manga, send us your CV, writing samples, and rate per character to translate or to proofread. We are looking for translators + editors who have capacity to translate or edit at least 10,000 Korean characters per week. You must be an English native speaker and must have bilingual or near native fluency in Korean.

Visual Designer, Brand and Content Platform

WEBTOON Los Angeles,

We are looking for an exceptional Visual Designer to join its growing international creative team. As a Visual Designer you will be a part of the team contributing to how our readers discover and engage with our content platform. We are looking for a detail-oriented, trendsetting designer, who are adept at problem solving, and comfortable operating autonomously as well as in a team. The right candidate will also have excellent communication skills, experience creating style guides and defining brand elements, superior typography and color skills, and a passion for introducing WEBTOON's characters and stories to new audiences.

Head of Business Affairs

Tapas Media Los Angeles, CA

We're seeking to hire a Head of Business Affairs for our Los Angeles office. The ideal candidate will be an experienced business affairs professional with strong negotiation skills to lead businesses and franchises at Tapas. This role will be the subject matter expert on rights acquisitions and talent negotiations, and is the intersection between the business and legal, handling content, product, and brand matters.

Associate Manager, Brand Marketing

Warner Bros. Entertainment Burbank, CA

Warner Bros. Home Entertainment Inc. seeks an Associate Manager, Brand Marketing for the Marketing department. The Associate Manager, Brand Marketing will assist in driving the development of worldwide creative materials and marketing strategies, and execution on North America marketing plans for Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League. Fan of DC Comics a plus.

Comics Grader

Heritage Auctions Dallas, TX

Heritage Auctions, a well-established auction house with over 40 years of longevity, is seeking a talented Comic Grader to join our Comics Department in Dallas. Local candidates preferred.

Sr. Manager, Product Management (Marvel)

The Walt Disney Company, Burbank, CA