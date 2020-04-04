G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero Goes on Hiatus at IDW

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero will be going on hiatus at IDW. Larry Hama has been told to stop pencils on the series as more and more creators are being told to stop work. The Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the comics industry as a whole for weeks now, and G.I. Joe is just the latest series that will see delays. No word on if this is a permanent end, as Hama was not told anything other than to put "pencils down", as stated in a Facebook post today.

G.I. Joe Snake Hunt Wraps in Issue #275

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero #275 Part 10 is the exciting conclusion to "SNAKE HUNT," a fantastic new chapter in the Snake Eyes lore! Cover B for issues #271–#275 will be 5 interlocking All Hands on Deck covers by artist Jamie Sullivan. In this special expanded issue, Cobra Commander wants a Snake Eyes of his own, but the Joes have other ideas. It's all hands on deck for both G.I. JOE and Cobra as living legend Larry Hama and fan-favorite artist Robert Atkins join together to conclude this massive 10-issue event… featuring EVERY SINGLE MEMBER OF G.I. JOE!

The current storyline "Snake Hunt" has been pretty popular with fans, as it is adding to the mythos of Snake Eyes more than any other story has in quite awhile. In the store that I work at, we have sold out of every issue, and have more pulls for the book than at anytime in its publishing history at IDW. Issue #271 was set to come out this past Wednesday in stores, and obviously that didn't happen. #275 was set to release on July 15th, but with the shifting schedules and release dates right now, coupled with the comic store closures, it is hard to imagine that books will release on schedule at all the rest of the summer at least. More to come as we find out.