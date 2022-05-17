Geof Darrow On Art You'll Never See, At Lake Como Comic Art Festival

At the Lake Como Comic Art Festival, I got to talk to Geof Darrow, creator of Shaolin Cowboy, about the return of the series and his recent work for the Wachowskis, who published Shaolin Cowboy originally and recently employed him again to work on designs for The Matrix 4: Matrix Resurrections.

So how is he finding Lake Como Comic Art Festival? "I was able to tear myself away from George Clooney for a few minutes to talk to you… this is a fantastic venue, the guests are treated like kings, and it's one of, if not the best conventions I've ever done. I was very surprised by people that come here for just a few days from Mexico and nobody from Iowa, which is where I'm from."

As to Shaolin Cowboy, his East-meets-Western mashup returning from Dark Horse Comics, "he's back as of next week, May the 18th" – that's tomorrow folks, "a seven-part series, it's action-packed" and as for the time pressures on creating such an insanely, intricately detailed comic book, "this is my COVID comic, I did a lot of it during lockdown." As well as working on Matrix Resurrections, he also "worked on other projects that I can't talk about… as is often the case with these projects they fall apart and you can't really talk about it, even then maybe in seven years only, when we have a reunion about this at the anniversary of this particular talk." I have put it in my calendar already, but it is a reminder that so much movie production work never gets seen if the movie never gets to being made…

SHAOLIN COWBOY CRUEL TO BE KIN #1 (OF 7) CVR A DARROW

DARK HORSE COMICS

MAR220307

(W) Geof Darrow (A/CA) Geof Darrow

In Phase 4 of the SCU, the Shaolin Cowboy finds his parenting skills being tested when he is forced to homeschool during a pandemic of unparalleled violence, in this story torn from yesterday's viral twitter feeds. Can he get a kung fu grip on the situation before a horde of .45 loving human monsters and not so human monsters send him to the ICU? Only guns, swords, and flying guillotines will tell!!!!!!!!!!!!!! AMITOUFU!!!!!!In Shops: May 18, 2022 SRP: $4.99

The Lake Comic Comic Art Festival is a comic book convention that takes place in Villa Erba, Cernobbio, Como in Italy every year (pandemic allowing). It focuses on big-name comic book artists from the USA, the UK and mainland Europe, and attracts fans, collectors and dealers with a cap on attendance and a relatively high price. This affords greater access to creators, and for creators to maximise their earnings, all in the incredibly attractive scenery, culture, history, art and architecture of Lake Como.