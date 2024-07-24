Posted in: Collectibles, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Events, Image, Mezco Toyz, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: gary frank, GeoffnJohns, Ghost Machine, junkyard joe, sdcc

Geoff Johns & Gary Frank's Junkyard Joe Gets An Action Figure At SDCC

Geoff Johns and Gary Frank's Junkyard Joe gets an Action Figure at San Diego Comic-Con from Ghost Machine and Mezco

Article Summary Junkyard Joe action figure from Geoff Johns and Gary Frank debuts at San Diego Comic-Con, created by Mezco Toyz.

Figure features cloth uniform, combat accessories, and detailed paintwork; showcased at Ghost Machine booth #1629.

Pre-orders begin August 28 exclusively on mezcotoyz.com; fully articulated with 28 points of articulation and display base.

Creators express excitement and pride in the figure, highlighting its detailed craftsmanship and connection to the Unnamed Universe.

Junkyard Joe, created by Geoff Johns and Gary Frank for Geiger and the Unnamed Universe from Ghost Machine, published by Image Comics, is getting his own doll. Toy. Action figure. Whatever you want to call it.

A fully articulated and detailed collectable action figure created in partnership with Mezco Toyz, available from October but also there to see at the Ghost Machine booth #1629 during San Diego Comic Con's Preview Night tonight. Junkyard Joe features an old-school cloth uniform, authentic accessories, and packaging featuring new artwork by Gary Frank and colourist Brad Anderson.

"The all-new, One:12 Collective is molded from plastic and hand-painted in stunning detail. The new action figure also comes packaged with a helmet, jungle fatigues, combat boots, and removable chest harness, belt and gun holster. Standing approximately 17 centimeters tall (6.7 inches), it also features a slew of Vietnam War inspired artificial accessories, including one bayonet knife, a handgun with magazine, a landmine, two grenades, two gun FX and changeable hands. Loaded with over 28 points of articulation, this can't-miss action figure also comes with its own One:12 Collective display base complete with logo and adjustable display post. Each One:12 Junkyard Joe figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box."

Pre-orders for the Junkyard Joe Collectible Figure begin August 28 as a Mezco Direct Exclusive (MDX) only available through mezcotoyz.com.

"Working with Geoff and Gary on this project has been great. Their passion for this character is extremely contagious. From issue number one, Joe was primed to be immortalized in plastic, I am thrilled the opportunity came my way. Junkyard Joe is a real action hero with heart and was a ton of fun to work on," said Michael "Mez" Markowitz, founder and owner of Mezco Toyz.

"If I could go back in time and tell 10-year-old me that something I helped bring to life would become this amazing action figure, I would have been blown away," said Geoff Johns. "I can't wait for everyone to see the incredible work Mez and his team at Mezco did with this figure."

Added Frank: "Having spent so much time with Joe and gotten to know him while working on his book, it was amazing to see him gradually being brought to life by Mez and his magicians. It's really him! It's Junkyard Joe!"

After appearing in Johns and Frank's initial Geiger miniseries, Junkyard Joe got his own miniseries and has emerged as a key figure in the world of The Unnamed, a group of seemingly desperate heroes who—both together and separately throughout time—must fight a Great Evil.

Geoff Johns will also be signing at the Ghost Machine booth (#1629) on Thursday, July 26 and Friday, July 27 from 3-4pm, at the Image Comics booth (#1915) for a signing on Friday, July 27 from 10-11am and be one of the featured speakers at the Image Comics Panel: Storytelling, Genre, and Crafting Unforgettable Comics, also on Friday, July 27 from 1pm-2pm (room 25ABC).

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!