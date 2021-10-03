Girls Give Me Butterflies, a Sapphic Lizzie McGuire by Dresden Douglas

Girls Give Me Butterflies is a debut middle-grade graphic novel by Dresden Douglas, pitched as a sapphic Lizzie McGuire, about young Brooke who begins to feel flustered and tongue-tied around other girls while struggling to tune out the voice of Sprout, an excitable little figment who manifests all Brooke's innermost thoughts. Picked up by Mekisha Telfer at Roaring Brook at auction, Girls Give Me Butterflies will be published in the autumn of 2023. Dresden Douglas' agent Claire Draper at the Bent Agency negotiated the deal for world rights.

Dresden Douglas is a Los Angeles-based multi-discipline story artist creating comics, illustrations, and production art for TV animation, with a background includes 2D animation, sequential illustration, color design and character design, following a B.Sc. in Media Arts and Animation. Roaring Brook Press is part of Holtzbrinck Publishers, distributed by Macmillan, and already has a graphic novel imprint First: Second, but now is increasing its own central graphic novel list for children. New Leaf Literary & Media is a New York-based full-service management and representation firm. Her agent, Claire Draper at The Bent Agency recently sold Oli Franey's debut graphic novel, Monster Crush, to Dark Horse Comics, Cait May and Trevor Bream's Another Kind graphic novel to HarperAlley and Jessica Olien's middle-grade graphic novel debut, Fox Hall, to Henry Holt Books For Younger People. Clearly, a decent agent to have on your side. While Lizzie McGuire is a US TV show from two decades ago starring Hilary Duff as she navigates the personal and social issues of her teenage years, alongside an animated version of the character voiced by Duff, who performs soliloquies to express Lizzie's inner thoughts and emotions. The series was revived briefly in 2019, with two episodes filmed, but did not make it to air as the Disney Channel decided the series was too adult.