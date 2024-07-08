Posted in: Comics, Current News, Pop Culture | Tagged: Douglass Rushkoff, grant morrison, kickstarter

Grant Morrison Will Make Magic Happen For You, Via Kickstarter

Grant Morrison is to help a new crowdfunding scheme on Kickstarter to fund the post-production of the documentary Magick Show.

Grant Morrison is to offer three individuals a "personal magick spell cast just for them" as part of a new crowdfunding scheme on Kickstarter to fund the post-production of Magick Show. A documentary described as a "masterclass in the occult" and created by Richard Metzger of Dangerous Minds and Disinformation, and produced by media theorist Douglas Rushkoff.

"I'm thrilled to be part of this momentous occasion," said Grant Morrison. "Quite simply it's the best show about magic ever made! The best, least sensationalized, most informed presentation of what contemporary magic is and how it works that I've ever seen onscreen." Morrison looks forward to becoming part of the Magick Show community. "It is time to call together the next generation of occultists, expose them to their lineage, and initiate them into the larger culture of practising magicians."

The spell includes a consultation with Grant Morrison, who will work with the recipient to "focus, calibrate, and aim the spell perfectly." Morrison is known for his promotion of the "sigil" theory of spellcasting, as first published in The Invisibles comic book from DC Vertigo and will create a symbol relating to the accomplishment of the desired outcome on a canvas with paint, delivering a one-off artwork to the backers.

The Kickstarter for the Magick Show will appear here on Thursday, the 11th of July. It seeks to raise $150,000 in 40 days and backers can choose from other rewards, including an limited edition poster designed by artist Dima Drjuchin and special acknowledgments and credits in the film.

The campaign is being organized by Magick Show ally and Century Guild founder Thomas Negovan, an inaugural member of Kickstarter's creator advisory council who has been responsible for over 70 successful campaigns. In his words, "Magick Show is a clarion call for everyone who can feel this acceleration of reality we are experiencing to gather together, to gain focus, and learn to harness that velocity for positive change."

