Green Lantern 2021 Annual #1 Review: Interesting

With an intriguing turn of events, Green Lantern 2021 Annual #1 makes a number of brave choices in talking about the topic of fear. As a new player seems poised to switch teams, the concepts of "good" and "bad" get a little blurry in a way that feels new and fresh.

Jessica Cruz has gone from a woman terrified of her own shadow to being a well-regarded member of the space cops called the Green Lanterns. With her colleagues, she helped bring order to a lawless galaxy … until the light in her ring went out, nearly taking her confidence with it. Now, she's got a new look, a new modus operandi, and maybe a new job.

There are a number of interesting things that writer Ryan Cady did with this script, intentional or not. First of all, his characterization of Sinestro — part Tarkin, part Doctor Doom, part Tom Ellis Lucifer, part David Xanatos — is absolutely fabulous. There are a number of quotes here that can be used in nerd conversations for years to come. Likewise, the interaction with Hal Jordan — a white "cop" giving a woman of color a hard time without all the facts — was an unexpected, refreshing choice as well. The action itself was a savvy lesson that — as Sinestro anticipated — revealed things about Cruz that even she may not have suspected. There's also the question: does this make Cruz a supervillain now? An anti-hero? Do you become a fascist by working with fascists? The philosophical implications are fascinating. It also begs another question: who is the antagonist here? Jordan? The supposed problem in space? Cruz herself?

The visual presentation here by Sami Basri, Tom Derenick, Hi-Fi, and Rob Leigh do a great job making these "alien" environments feel real. The montage of fear is a great gag; there are new approaches to the yellow-shaded power of the Sinestro Corps.

Aside from trying to figure out who to root against, the six-dollar price tag is perhaps the biggest villain here. Without that, this is indeed an enjoyable work that maybe gives us something new to consider. RATING: HONORABLE MENTION.

Green Lantern 2021 Annual #1

By Ryan Cady, Sami Basri, Tom Derenick

Green Lantern 2021 Annual #1 Review by Hannibal Tabu 7.5 / 10