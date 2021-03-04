Grimm Fairy Tales Hits #50 Again in Zenescope's June 2021 Releases

Zenescope Entertainment is hitting a rare indie comics milestone for the second time. Their long-running Grimm Fairy Tales, which launched in 2005 as Zenescope's first release and ran for 125 issues before rebooting with a new Grimm Fairy Tales #1 in 2017, is hitting the fifty-issue milestone again. This issue will bring the current arc to a close in Zenescope's June 2021 releases, which will also see the return of Hercules Payne once co-written by Eisner winner Chuck Brown and the conclusion of the comedy comic Man Goat & the Bunny Man from Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, and Dave Franchini.

Grimm Fairy Tales #50

Dave Franchini (W)

OVERSIZED ISSUE

ONGOING • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

This is it, the final chapter of the Dark Book! Everything has been leading to this, but will Skye and her friends be able to rescue Shang and make it back out alive before their stories come to an end? Don't miss this over-sized finale as Skye tries to write and rewrite all the problems this evil book has brought her! Grimm Fairy Tales #50 Cover F Blank Sketch Edition also available!

Grimm Spotlight: Hercules Payne vs. The Scorpion Queen

Story By Joe Brusha

OVERSIZED ISSUE

ONE-SHOT • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

Andre Payne is just trying to get through life. That's not easy when you're the son of the god Zeus…or when the Scorpion Queen decides she wants you dead and your power for herself. Things just aren't easy when you're a Demi-God. This stand-alone Grimm Universe story puts the spotlight on Hercules Payne.

Oz Annual: Patchwork Girl

Story by Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, & Dave Franchini

SUPERSIZED ISSUE

ONE-SHOT • 64 PAGES • FC • $7.99 • TEEN

Dorothy was once a young farm girl from Kansas, but it has been many years since she has been that person and even longer since she has returned to Earth. Now, residing as the queen of Oz, ruler of the Emerald City, she and her people have gone through their hardships, but she has been there to protect them. But when a magical tornado rips through a prison, bringing one of most evil of creatures to ever walk the lands of Oz to a small town in our world, Dorothy and her friends must set out to protect a place she once called home. And what she will find will change the very fabric of her identity.

Grimm Tales of Terror Quarterly: Game Night

Story by Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, & Dave Franchini

SUPERSIZED ISSUE ONE-SHOT • 72 PAGES • FC • $8.99 • TEEN

It's all fun and games until an evil spirit or demonic entity decides they want to play too! Games have been around since the beginning of mankind. We have always been drawn to them, and they have become almost ritualistic, sitting around with family and loved ones following the rules, laughing, enjoying, and declaring a victor. But when long-time friends get together for a night of presumed fun and games, they will find out that not every game has a winner.

Man Goat & The Bunny Man

Issue 3 of 3

Story by Joe Brusha, Ralph Tedesco, & Dave Franchini

OVERSIZED ISSUE

MINI-SERIES • 40 PAGES • FC • $5.99 • TEEN

Up against heavy odds, two urban legends turned unlikely heroes find themselves up against a plethora of enemies – yes, we said plethora! The dynamic duo of Phil and Floyd must learn to rely not only on their unique skills and instincts but on one another if they're going to survive what's coming for them! Find out in this oversized, 32-page, final issue of the best comic book you are reading this century!

Van Helsing vs. The League of Monsters

Dave Franchini & Raven Gregory (W) Julius Abrera & Deivis Goetten (A) Robby Bevard (C)

TRADE PAPERBACK • 170 PAGES • FC • $19.99 • TEEN Van Helsing is still reeling from the revelations of recent events after her world came crashing down around her.

But she won't have time to catch her breath, as something catastrophic is heading her way. Will she be able to handle some of the deadliest creatures in all existence? Alone any of these would be formidable foes, and Liesel will have the ultimate challenge laid before her, with taking them on all at once. The odds are not in her favor, and it doesn't look good for the legendary vampire hunter.

Collects Van Helsing vs. The League of Monsters #1 – 6.