Harley Quinn Jill Thompson Cover Art Up For Auction At Heritage

Harley Quinn artwork has been burning up the aftermarket for years now, and cover artists have had a field day with her. So many great covers and pieces of art are out there, but the special ones always will command a higher dollar amount. Up for auction right now over at Heritage, part of Dallas Lot #7234, is one such cover. Artist Jill Thompson created this variant for Harley Quinn #27 back in 2017, and not only showcased Harley in an iconic way, but her beach blanket also pays tribute to Batman #23 from 1944, with the story 'Damsel in Distress". It, of course, starred The Joker. This wonderful Thompson cover is currently sitting at only $360, with a little under 24 hours to bid. Check it out below.

A Great Harley Quinn Piece By A Great Artist

Jill Thompson Harley Quinn #27 Cover Original Art (DC Comics, 2017). Thompson — best known for her work on the Sandman and Scary Godmother Gothic fantasies, takes her hand to DC Comics' villain turned heroine, Harley Quinn, shown here in one of her more modern outfits. Note the beach blanket – an homage to the cover of Batman #23! Created in ink over graphite and watercolor on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". There are slight bends to bottom corners, signed and dated in lower right. Art is in Excellent condition.

This is a very gettable cover for those interested. Any time you can add a Jill Thompson piece to your collection, you should do it, and that it is a Harley Quinn piece makes it a no-brainer. Again, this is part of Heritage Auctions Dallas Lot #7234, and taking bids for the next 24 hours or so. You can go here to bid. While there, you can check out all of the other items taking bids for the next couple of days.