Posted in: Comics | Tagged: hasbro, transformers

Hasbro Announces New Transformers Stunticon Menasor Multipack

Build up your Transformers Legacy Evolution collection with Hasbro as they debut their new Stunticon Menasor Multipack

Get ready for the power of Menasor as Hasbro unveils their new Transformers Legacy Evolution Stunticon multipack. The Stunticons are back and ready to fight for Decepticon glory with an impressive new release. Five bots will be included in this set; each will covert into their own vehicle and come with specialized accessories. This set of Deceptions is all inspired by their classic and original G1 The Transformers designs from the hit animated series. Motormaster will even come with his very own trailer that converts into a battle station, which will come in handy for putting Autobots in their place. The entire set comes together by combining all five Stunticons into the devastating Menasor! Take on Optimus and his band of heroes in style with this combiner Transformers Legacy Evolution release. Fans can bring this set home in September for $189.99, and pre-orders are live right here.

Transformers Legacy Evolution Stunticon Menasor Multipack

"Unleash the power of Menasor on your collection with the Transformers: Legacy Evolution Stunticon Menasor Multipack! Menasor is a clanking, crushing terror that destroys all in his path. He would be the ultimate Decepticon weapon if he wasn't so confused by the opposing thoughts of the 5 Stunticons who comprise him. This multipack comes with all 5 Stunticons toys needed to combine into the Transformers Legacy Stunticon Menasor action figure. Each figure converts from robot to vehicle mode."

"This multipack comes with a trailer that converts into a battle station, plus sword, spoiler, and 8 blaster accessories. Celebrate the last 40 years of Transformers history with Transformers Legacy action figures for boys and girls. Transformers Legacy opens the portal to a whole new universe of — More Than Meets the Eye — bringing together every generation of Transformers like you've never seen before. Collect and combine different characters to create your ideal Legacy lineup."

Includes 5 figures, trailer, 10 accessories, and instructions.

5 STUNTICONS IN 1 MULTIPACK: This multipack comes with all 5 Stunticon action figures: Decepticon Wild Rider, Decepticon Dragstrip, Dead End, Breakdown, and Decepticon Motormaster

2 EPIC MODES: These Transformers action figures each convert from robot to vehicle mode. Figures are inspired by the original G1 The Transformers animated series. The included trailer converts to a battle station

AWESOME ACCESSORIES: These Transformers toys for 8 year old boys and girls come with sword, spoiler, and 8 blaster accessories that attach to the figures in both modes

COMBINE TO FORM STUNTICON MENASOR: Menasor will leave no Autobot uncrushed! Combine all 5 Stuncticon action figures to form the powerful Decepticon Combiner figure, Stunticon Menasor

GREAT GIFT FOR FANS: This Transformers Legacy Stunticon Menasor multipack is a great gift for boys and girls ages 8 and up, as well as older Transformers fans!

