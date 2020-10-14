He-Man, Charmed and Dave Bautista – The Daily LITG, 14th October 2020

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. And at Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Including He-Man, Charmed, Dave Bautista and so much more.  The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

WWE Star Dave Bautista is outspoken about his dislike of Donald Trump.
LITG: He-Man, Charmed and Dave Bautista – the ten most-read stories yesterday…

What you were reading yesterday, the numbers don't lie.

  1. Masters Of The Universe Eternia Minis Are Great Little Figures
  2. Charmed Star Sarah Jeffery: McGowan, Combs Ryan Vid "Pathetic", "Sad"
  3. Dave Bautista to Donald Trump: You're Fired!
  4. How DC Comics' Future State Was Originally Intended To Lead Into 5G
  5. Mega Aerodactyl & Slowbro Are Coming To Pokémon GO
  6. We Can Do Better Than Tom Hardy as James Bond
  7. Superman Is "A Shot In The Dark" – Death Metal #4 (Spoilers)
  8. X-Force #13 – Wolverine Finally Meets His Match [XH]
  9. Death Metal #4 Uses Superboy Prime To Address Toxic Fandom (Spoilers)
  10. Shiny Shadow Omanyte, Growlithe, & Drowsee Added To Pokémon GO

ICYMI: five more you may prefer from yesterday.

But there were lots of big comic book stories bubbling under the surface,,,

  1. Frank Miller, Otto Binder and Randy Cox in Rorschach #1 (Spoilers)
  2. Which Political Candidates Did Marvel Employees Donate To?
  3. Lost In Transit To The UK: DCeased, Dreaming, Vampirella And More?
  4. Heavy Metal Cancels "Cold Dead War" Orders
  5. Viz Comic Does Frank Miller's 300 For 300th Issue

One year ago, Fortnite was falling apart.

And it was all Wizards Of The Coast…

  1. Epic Games Trolls Fans By Ending "Fortnite", Causes Twitch Errors
  2. "Oathbreaker" Ban List Updated – "Magic: The Gathering"
  3. Suspended "Hearthstone" Player Blitzchung Responds To Blizzard
  4. Wizards Of The Coast Unveils "Unsanctioned" – "Magic: The Gathering"
  5. Alfred Pennyworth Critiques Batman as a Rich Man Just Beating Up Poor People
  6. "Star Wars": John Boyega's Agent Confirms New Rise of Skywalker Trailer on Monday Night Football
  7. NYCC '19: Hasbro Unveils Transformers – War for Cybertron: Earthrise Figures
  8. "American Horror Story: 1984": "True Killers," Mostly Filler [Spoiler Review]
  9. Is Tempus Fuginaut DC's Answer to Marvel's Watcher?
  10. To Me, My X-Men, With Marvel 80 Years Funko Pops! [Review]
  11. Apple Leaks "Fortnite" Plans For "Chapter Two" Of The Game
  12. "The Rookie" Season 2 "The Bet" Blasts The Past With Guest Cast-le [PREVIEW]
  13. "Crisis" Management: Tom Ellis' "Lucifer" Joining Crossover? [REPORT]
  14. The DC Comics Timeline From New York Comic Con Was Not Ready to Be Published
  15. "Stranger Things" Writers Reveal First Wave of Season 4 Film Influences

And two years ago, Gerry Conway still made headlines…

The Spider-Marriage was returning, one more time.

  1. Gerry Conway Calls Out DC, Geoff Johns for Failing to Credit Comic Creators on Titans
  2. Marvel Comics to Bring Back Starforce Ahead of Captain Marvel Film
  3. New Vikings Poster has Crowned [King] Ivar the Boneless
  4. Do Amazon Listings Confirm Alex Ross' Spoiler For Immortal Hulk?
  5. Marvel Brings Back the Spider-Marriage for Decades: Marvel In the 80s

LITG: Happening today

There's still stuff going on. Most of it online. But not all.

LITG: Comic book industry birthdays

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

  • Mark Seifert, general manager of Bleeding Cool, publisher of Avatar Press and Boundless
  • Cartoonist and Happy Meal designer Michael R. Hawkins
  • Green Lantern, Mystic and X-Men artist Brandon Peterson
  • Owner of Rick's Comic City in Nashville, Tennessee, Rick Parman
  • Kevin A Boyd, Comic Relations Coordinator at FAN EXPO Canada and Director at Joe Shuster Awards

