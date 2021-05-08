Here You Go, Powerbronies: A Preview of Mighty Morphin #7

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has a new issue out of Mighty Morphin next week, and Bleeding Cool wants to give a shout-out to all our readers out there who identify as powerbronies, the colloquial term for hardcore fans of the Power Rangers. Of course, the Power Rangers within this issue are the new Mighty Morphin team, and the solicit promises shocks and surprises, but in the preview below, all you get is a little crystal that can change the very nature of the universe. Mighty Morphin #7 is in stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.
MIGHTY MORPHIN #7 CVR A LEE
BOOM! STUDIOS
MAR210885
MAR210885 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #7 CVR A LEE – $3.99
MAR210887 – MIGHTY MORPHIN #7 CVR C BLANK SKETCH CVR – $3.99
(W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee
* It's The New Mighty Morphin Team versus…The New Green Ranger!
* But whoever's left standing will have to deal with Lord Zedd's shocking machinations.
* And his even more surprising ally.
In Shops: 2021-05-12
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAR210885 MIGHTY MORPHIN #7 CVR A LEE, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
Interior preview page from MAR210885 MIGHTY MORPHIN #7 CVR A LEE, by (W) Ryan Parrott (A) Marco Renna (CA) In-Hyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from BOOM! STUDIOS
