Here You Go, Powerbronies: A Preview of Mighty Morphin #7

Explosive publisher BOOM! Studios has a new issue out of Mighty Morphin next week, and Bleeding Cool wants to give a shout-out to all our readers out there who identify as powerbronies, the colloquial term for hardcore fans of the Power Rangers. Of course, the Power Rangers within this issue are the new Mighty Morphin team, and the solicit promises shocks and surprises, but in the preview below, all you get is a little crystal that can change the very nature of the universe. Mighty Morphin #7 is in stores on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.