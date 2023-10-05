Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: fiction house, golden age, Joe Doolin, Rangers Comics

Joe Doolin Covers Rangers Comics #39, up for Auction

Fiction House publication Rangers Comics is yet another great example of a golden age gem, issue #39 with a cover by Joe Doolin.

Rangers Comics #39 is a perfect example of what Fiction House at its best. The company specialized in fantastical storytelling with dynamic, eye-catching covers and solid characters that ranged from the iconic to the hilarious. Not everything was a home run, not every book has stood the test of time. But look at that cover below. Who wouldn't want to read that, especially when it was published in 1948? A really nice copy of the book, Rangers Comics #39 (Fiction House, 1948) Condition: VG/FN is up for auction in the 2023 October 19 The Fiction House Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40235 at Heritage Auctions.

Rangers Comics Has A Bit Of Everything

Rangers Comics #39 (Fiction House, 1948) Condition: VG/FN. Joe Doolin underwater cover. Matt Baker, Maurice Whitman, George Evans, and Charles Sultan art. Lingerie panels. Foxing, Tanning, and some small pieces are missing. Overstreet 2023 VG 4.0 value = $78; FN 6.0 value = $117. Cover by Joe Doolin. Edited by Jack Byrne. Stories and art by Bob Lubbers, John Celardo, Charles Sultan, Maurice Whitman, Frank Doyle, and George Evans. Tales of adventure from pioneering comics publisher Fiction House. Tiger Man sets out to rescue the mayor's niece from gangsters after she gets in over her head; A magic ship in a bottle reminds The Werewolf Hunter of a shipboard adventure from his past; Glory Forbes encounters smugglers while vacationing at a ski resort. Another great damsel-in-distress cover by Joe Doolin. Firehair; Tiger Man; Sky Rangers; Glory Forbes; World Adventurers; Crusoe Island; The Werewolf Hunter. 52 pages, Full Color. Cover price $0.10.

Joe Doolin is fast becoming one of my favorite golden age cover artists from writing about these auctions these last few months. He just does an excellent job of breathing life into what could really easily be a static cover. There's a Rangers Comics #39 (Fiction House, 1948) Condition: VG/FN is up for auction in the 2023 October 19 The Fiction House Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40235 at Heritage Auctions.

