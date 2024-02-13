Posted in: Comics, Heritage Sponsored, Vintage Paper | Tagged: charlton, Dick Giordano, Romance Comics

Dick Giordano Covers Charlton's Sweetheart Diary #45, Up for Auction

Before his DC Comics era, Dick Giordano had a long career at Charlton including romance comics work like the cover of Sweetheart Diary #45.

Sweetheart Diary #45 has one of the sweetest covers in the romance comic genre. Featuring a young blonde woman reminiscing on her romance with some dude, it is drawn by Dick Giordano. I love the execution of this cover, how the memories stay in the background with her fondly thinking of them. Who among us has not struck this pose before, lost in a sea of memories? And this raw copy, taking bids at Heritage Auctions right now, is in exceptional shape. Right now, you can snatch this up for the current bid of $80, which is sure to go up as we get closer to the end. Check it out below.

Sweetheart Diary Stuffed With Content

Sweetheart Diary #45 (Charlton, 1959) Condition: VF-. The Dick Giordano cover pays homage to the cover art for Teen-Age Romances #43. Charles Nicholas and Sal Trapani art. Overstreet 2023 VF 8.0 value = $19. Cover art by Dick Giordano. "Love Matched"; June and Fred meet at a dance, but shes already going steady with Bert; However, Bert and June soon break up, but June doesnt know how to contact Fred. "Be Happy, Darling!", pencils by Charles Nicholas, inks by Sal Trapani; Linda sees Pat at a wedding rehearsal: she had previously loved him, but thought he had died in a plane crash. Pat tracks her down and says he still loves her, but Linda doesnt want to hurt the other woman and runs away. "He Married Me For – My Money" text story. "Befuddled," pencils by Charles Nicholas, inks by Sal Trapani; A woman buys a diary from sales clerk Roy, who flirts with her; She forgets the diary and has to go back to the shop to pick it up. "Which Way My Heart," inks by Vince Colletta; Susie and Bob have been sweethearts since childhood, but when he goes off to college she begins to date fellow worker Grant; When Bob finds out, he and Grant give Susie 24 hours to choose between them. "My Loving Angel"; Sam kisses his friend Angela at a New Years party but thinks nothing of it; He graduates from college thanks to the tutoring of "Brains," one of Angelas friends. Sam gets an engineering job against the odds and later learns the boss is Angelas godfather. 36 pgs., full color. Cover price $0.10.

This is one of the nicest raw books in this auction and would be a fine addition to any classic romance collection, and there's a copy available in the 2024 February 29 – March 1 Golden Age Romance Featuring Fox Comics & Comic Art Showcase Auction #40258.

