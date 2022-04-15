Hulk #6 Preview: The Coming of Hulklactus

Inside Starship Hulk's engine room, The Hulk takes on Galactus, who is also a Hulk, in this preview of Hulk #6. Yes, Galactus is a Hulk. Try to keep up. Check out the preview below.

Hulk #6

by Donny Cates & Ryan Ottley, cover by UNASSIGNED

"SMASHTRONAUT" Part 6 of 6! The first arc of Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley's mind-blowing Hulk saga reaches its epic climax as Bruce Banner's control over Starship Hulk slips…and something much worse takes the wheel…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.15"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 240 per carton

On sale Apr 20, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620003000611

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620003000621 – HULK 6 GARNER SPIDER-MAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003000627 – HULK 6 MALEEV VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003000628 – HULK 6 STEGMAN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003000641 – HULK 6 SHAW SPOILER VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003000651 – HULK 6 MASTRAZZO VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620003000661 – HULK 6 OTTLEY VARIANT – $3.99 US

