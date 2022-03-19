Human Target #6 Preview: Going Solo

Christopher Chance knows where to look next to solve his own murder in this preview of Human Target #6… but Ice just walked out on him because he wants to investigate her best friend. And besides that, been two-timing him with the Martian Manhunter. Being murdered is one thing… but being made a cuck as well? That's gonna result in a lot of PTSD. Check out the preview below.

HUMAN TARGET #6

DC Comics

0122DC172

0122DC173 – Human Target #6 Jorge Fornes Cover – $4.99

(W) Tom King (A/CA) Greg Smallwood

The most acclaimed book of the year continues! After a tragic confrontation leaves a Justice Leaguer dead, Christopher Chance, the Human Target, is one step closer to solving his own murder…but also one step closer to his own grave. With only six days left, can he find the truth through webs of lies?

In Shops: 3/22/2022

SRP: $4.99

