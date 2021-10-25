Image Comics To Collect James Tynion IV's Razorblades In Hardcover

James Tynion IV writes on his Substack newsletter talking about the latest Razorblades anthology self-published horror comics magazine of his,

"I am also extremely excited to announce that the whole first volume of RAZORBLADES: THE HORROR MAGAZINE is going to be collected in a Deluxe Hardcover edition, that will be released by Image Comics in April of next year. The press release announcing that should be going out more or less at the same time as this post. We are extraordinarily proud of what we've been able to build in the self-published space over the last year and a half, and we're very excited to have a testament to all of the work by all of these stunning creators to live on the shelves for posterity, featuring the amazing cover to Razorblades: The Horror Magazine #3 by David Romero. If you missed out on Razorblades: The Horror Magazine over the last year, and don't want to wait until April to catch up, all five issues are available now in digital form, pay-what-you-want! Every issue is 70-80 pages of original horror comics, illustrations, prose, and non-fiction. We're immensely proud of it all."

Image Comics states ;

Bestselling creators James Tynion IV (Department of Truth, Something Is Killing The Children) and Steve Foxe's (Party & Prey, TKO's Tales of Terror) terror sensation Razorblades will be collected into a deluxe hardcover. This thrilling edition will include the first year of terrifying tales and be published by Image Comics in April 2022. Razorblades: The Horror Magazine features nearly 400 pages of chills and thrills from some of the most cutting-edge names in the genre. From monsters in the closet to bodies stuffed into washing machines, Razorblades redefines horror comics for the next era. This hardcover will also feature prose, illustrations, and in-depth interviews with horror icons like Scott Snyder. "I'm incredibly proud of this project, and the deep bench of horror talent we were able to bring on board," said Tynion IV. "Not just with the usual crowd of writers and illustrators from one corner of the comic industry, but incredible horror talents from the full breadth of the medium, all around the world. I couldn't be happier having a great big beautiful tome on the shelf featuring our entire first self-published run." Foxe added: "Putting together Razorblades as a self-published anthology was such a gratifying, and sometimes even mystifying, process for us, and it's been so rewarding to cultivate a dedicated readership over the course of five oversized issues. The talent for terror on display in these pages deserves the largest audience possible, though, and James and I are thrilled that Razorblades is going to have a new life in hardcover from Image Comics, which will help anyone seeking new nightmares to get their hands on all of the cutting-edge frights contained within." Razorblades hardcover edition (ISBN: 978-1-5343-2124-3) will collect Razorblades issues #1-5 and be available on Wednesday, April 27, 2022 and in bookstores on Tuesday, May 3, 2022.

As for that fifth issue,

We have a lot of incredible talent in this issue. I get to work with the amazing Liana Kangas on a short. We have a one-pager from the phenomenal Ezra Claytan Daniels. On top of that, we have stories from Steve Foxe, Piotr Kowalski, Steve Orlando, Artyom Topilin, Che Grayson, Naomi Franquiz, John J. Pearson, Lonnie Nadler, Zac Thompson, Ian MacEwan, Michael Walsh, and More. Illustrations by Aaron Campbell, Zuzanna Kwiecien, Khalil Vivo, Lesle Kieu, Vincenzo Riccardi, Trevor Henderson, Paul Harrison Davies and Cam Adjodha. Razorblades #5 also features a nonfiction essay by Trevor Henderson detailing the inspirations behind his illustrations, a short prose story by Alyssa Wong, and a stunning cover by my Nice House maestro, Alvaro Martinez Bueno. As a horror nerd, I am still pinching myself that I was able to get a Shintaro Kago illustration for the issue. I've been a fan of his absolutely terrifying illustrations and manga for years now, and when I emailed him asking to participate, I fully expected the answer to be no. When he presented me with a few options, I had to stop myself from going with all of them. If you're not familiar with his work, I recommend looking him up… Though I wouldn't necessarily do it at a work computer.

This also marks the end of the first Razorblades subscription year… news of the second will be just around the corner. Doing a jump scare.