In This Preview of Thor Annual #1… A Loki WILL DIE!

Thor Annual #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, spreading the super-mega-crossover event joy of Infinite Destinies, the latest in a long line of rehashes of The Infinity Gauntlet. In this preview, which promises hot Thor on Thor action, we find Thor, alerted to all the evils Loki will commit in the future, enraged enough to murder his brother during The Avengers' first encounter with the God of Mischief. Hilarity will no doubt ensue. Check out the preview below.
THOR ANNUAL #1 INFD
MARVEL COMICS
MAY210556
MAY210557 – THOR ANNUAL #1 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR INFD – $4.99
(W) Aaron Kuder, Jed MacKay (A) Juan Ferreyra (A / CA) Aaron Kuder
THOR VS. THOR!
Thor and the other leaders of the Ten Realms (and, uh, Hawkeye?) have gathered for a World Tree celebration! But the festivities come to an abrupt halt when a mysterious guest – and his otherworldly powers – crashes the party. And his "plus-one" is a dark, twisted version of Thor who is determined to become the iron-fisted ruler of all the realms!
ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 5 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"!
Rated T+
In Shops: 7/21/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for MAY210556 THOR ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Aaron Kuder, Jed MacKay (A) Juan Ferreyra (A / CA) Aaron Kuder, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for MAY210557 THOR ANNUAL #1 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR INFD, by (W) Aaron Kuder, Jed MacKay (A) Aaron Kuder, Juan Ferreyra (CA) Ron Lim, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210556 THOR ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Aaron Kuder, Jed MacKay (A) Juan Ferreyra (A / CA) Aaron Kuder, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210556 THOR ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Aaron Kuder, Jed MacKay (A) Juan Ferreyra (A / CA) Aaron Kuder, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210556 THOR ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Aaron Kuder, Jed MacKay (A) Juan Ferreyra (A / CA) Aaron Kuder, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210556 THOR ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Aaron Kuder, Jed MacKay (A) Juan Ferreyra (A / CA) Aaron Kuder, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from MAY210556 THOR ANNUAL #1 INFD, by (W) Aaron Kuder, Jed MacKay (A) Juan Ferreyra (A / CA) Aaron Kuder, in stores Wednesday, July 21, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.