In This Preview of Thor Annual #1… A Loki WILL DIE!

Thor Annual #1 is in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday, spreading the super-mega-crossover event joy of Infinite Destinies, the latest in a long line of rehashes of The Infinity Gauntlet. In this preview, which promises hot Thor on Thor action, we find Thor, alerted to all the evils Loki will commit in the future, enraged enough to murder his brother during The Avengers' first encounter with the God of Mischief. Hilarity will no doubt ensue. Check out the preview below.

THOR ANNUAL #1 INFD

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210556

MAY210557 – THOR ANNUAL #1 RON LIM CONNECTING VAR INFD – $4.99

(W) Aaron Kuder, Jed MacKay (A) Juan Ferreyra (A / CA) Aaron Kuder

THOR VS. THOR!

Thor and the other leaders of the Ten Realms (and, uh, Hawkeye?) have gathered for a World Tree celebration! But the festivities come to an abrupt halt when a mysterious guest – and his otherworldly powers – crashes the party. And his "plus-one" is a dark, twisted version of Thor who is determined to become the iron-fisted ruler of all the realms!

ALSO IN THIS ISSUE: Part 5 (of 8) of "Infinite Fury"!

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $4.99