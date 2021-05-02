It's Time for a Field Trip in Strange Academy #10 [Preview]

Life as a student of the mystic arts in the Marvel Universe isn't all fun and games. Well, okay, it mostly is. But it's dangerous too. And that likely describes the field trip the class is taking in this preview of Strange Academy #10, in stores from Marvel Comics on Wednesday. Check out the preview below.
STRANGE ACADEMY #10
MARVEL COMICS
MAR210642
MAR210643 – STRANGE ACADEMY #10 ART ADAMS CHARACTER SPOTLIGHT VAR – $3.99
(W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Humberto Ramos
• FIELD TRIP! The students of Strange Academy are off on their first field trip. Hope everyone got their permission slips in!
• They're off to Alvi & Iric's home– ASGARD– where you'll something truly shocking about these twins!
• Emily hasn't fully recovered from the events of #6… will she find something in Asgard to help her heal?
Rated T+
In Shops: 2021-05-05
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for MAR210642 STRANGE ACADEMY #10, by (W) Skottie Young (A / CA) Humberto Ramos, in stores Wednesday, May 5, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
