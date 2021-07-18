It's X-Factor Time, Ya Blorks in X-Men Legends #5 [Preview]

Marvel returns to Peter David's classic X-Factor run in this preview of X-Men Legends #5, in stores Wednesday. This preview gives us just a tease, though we do see Strong Guy working on a new catchphrase for the team. That's definitely gonna need more workshopping though. But we're sure he'll get it eventually. Check out the preview below.

X-MEN LEGENDS #5

MARVEL COMICS

MAY210587

MAY210589 – X-MEN LEGENDS #5 CHRISTOPHER ACTION FIGURE VAR – $3.99

MAY210588 – X-MEN LEGENDS #5 NAUCK PUZZLE VAR – $3.99

(W) Peter David (A / CA) Todd Nauck

PETER DAVID RETURNS TO PLACE A MISSING PIECE OF THE X-FACTOR PUZZLE!

Mutants have taken hostages, and X-Factor is taking the blame! But before judgment is rendered for POLARIS, HAVOK, WOLFSBANE, STRONG GUY, QUICKSILVER and MADROX the MULTIPLE MAN, VAL COOPER and X-Factor will take the stand! But who's telling the truth, and what really went down at the LATVERIAN EMBASSY? It all makes sense…from a certain point of view.

Return to the fan-favorite era of Peter David's X-FACTOR run with an all-new adventure set between X-FACTOR #75 and #76!

Rated T+

In Shops: 7/21/2021

SRP: $3.99