James Tynion IV On Alan Scott, Obsidian & Jade In Infinite Frontier

James Tynion IV's newsletter continues to be a wealth of information. And a wealth of Bleeding Cool articles. Such as Tynion talking about which books he will be writing in the DC Infinite Frontier comic book in March kicking off the DC Infinite relaunch that follows Future State. Tynion states in The Empire Of The Tiny Onion that the special will set up the Batman comic books to come with a major incident drawn by Jorge Jimenez but will also see him writing the original Green Lantern Alan Scott, recently established as a gay character in DC continuity – as well as his superheroic children, Obsidian and Jade, as a sequel to his Green Lantern 80th anniversary comic- which reaffirmed Alan Scott's sexuality. The question has been asked what this might mean for the characters classically portrayed as his children, and it looks as if Tynion will be addressing that, with artist Stephen Byrne. James Tynion writes;

Death Metal ends in a few weeks times and sets the stage for Future State, which I won't be taking part in (for the sake of my schedule)… But all of that sets the stage for what we're calling DC: INFINITE FRONTIER in March and Beyond. I've got TWO stories in that issue, one with my Gotham partner in crime Jorge Jimenez setting the stage for all things Batman and one with the amazing Stephen Byrne with Alan Scott, Obsidian, and Jade at the center, building off my Green Lantern 80th Anniversary Special story from last summer.

Something BIG happens in the Batman-centric pages of Infinite Frontier that serves as the inciting incident for the entire Batman line. Another pillar of classic Gotham falls and sets all the pieces in motion… In 2021, Gotham City is going to E-X-P-L-O-D-E.

Here's the solicitation.

INFINITE FRONTIER #0

written by SCOTT SNYDER, GEOFF JOHNS, JAMES TYNION IV, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON, GEOFFREY THORNE, PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON, BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS, BECKY CLOONAN, MICHAEL W. CONRAD, JOËLLE JONES, and TIM SHERIDAN

art by JOHN TIMMS, HOWARD PORTER, JOËLLE JONES, JORGE JIMENEZ, ALITHA MARTINZEZ, DAVID MARQUEZ, STEPHEN BYRNE, JAMAL IGLE, DEXTER SOY, RAFA SANDOVAL, ALEX MALEEV, JOHN ROMITA JR., and others

wraparound cover by DAN JURGENS and MIKEL JANÍN

card stock variant cover by JOHN TIMMS

ONE-SHOT | ON SALE 3/2/21

$5.99 US | 64 PAGES | FC | DC

card stock variant cover $6.99 US

The next phase of the DC Universe begins here! Dark Knights: Death Metal presented the darkest threats of the Multiverse. DC Future State revealed what may lie ahead. Now it's time to look into the Infinite Frontier of the current-day DC Universe.

In Gotham City, The Jokerjolts citizens awake with an attack even the Dark Knight never expected. In Brazil, a young woman discovers her destiny and her connection to the Amazons. In Belle Reve, Amanda Waller plots an invasion of Arkham Asylum. In the far reaches of space, Mongul dreams of galactic domination, while the Green Lantern Corps hosts a summit of its greatest enemies. At the Hall of Justice, the League joins forces with Black Adam. Beyond the mortal world, Wonder Woman settles into a new role in the godsphere. And somewhere in the DC Universe—it's the return of Stargirl, in an all-new tale written by Geoff Johns! James Tynion IV On Alan Scott, Obsidian & Jade In Infinite FrontierThis oversized, all-star issue kicks off the next great era of storytelling and excitement as top writers and artists reveal what's next for the World's Greatest Heroes and opens the door to some of the greatest stories of 2021.