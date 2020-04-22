 Jesse James, Naked Bane, Yen Press – The Daily LITG 22nd April 2020

These are strange times, but The Daily LITG is becoming a valuable way to quantify just what comic book geek culture is being absorbed in this time of trial. Yesterday, as well as the words of Jesse James, we caught up with Yen Press going ahead as normally as they can. Welcome all, to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Jesse James, Yen Press and the 10 Most-Read Stories yesterday

Bleeding Cool continues to report from the comics industry shutdown, as the Diamond distribution monopoly of the direct market was shattered by DC Comics. At least there is normality from Yen Press. Keep up with your Daily LITG.

Tom King and naked Bane, one year ago

The past is a foreign country, they do things differently over there. The obsessions of a year ago see, so strange to the denizens of the pandemic apocalypse.

Comic Book Events happening today

There would also have been signings, appearances, symposia, all manner of comic book-related events. But a few have gone online, and here are some still happening today, on the Daily LITG.

Comic Book Industry birthdays, today

There may not be much of a party atmosphere right now. Or if there is, the police will come and shut you down. But comic folk are still getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Elaine Lee, writer/colourist of Starstruck comics, as well as Ragman, Saint Sinner, Indiana Jones, BrainBanx

writer/colourist of Starstruck comics, as well as Ragman, Saint Sinner, Indiana Jones, BrainBanx Yanick Paquette, of Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing and Batman

of Wonder Woman, Swamp Thing and Batman Dirk Wood of IDW Publishing

of IDW Publishing Jeremy Clark of Grimm Fairy Tales

of Grimm Fairy Tales Comics journalist, Paul Miranda

Dave Land, Dark Horse editor

Dark Horse editor Santi Guillen of webcomic Mind Palace

of webcomic Mind Palace Don Mathias, of Peanizles comic strip

