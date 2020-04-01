Jim Lee Offers Hope – The Daily LITG April 1st 2020

Comic book retailers, publishers, manufacturers and distributors continue to struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the comic book industry. Today has seen an almost-united front on the distribution of digital comics, even as print has faltered. Top examples from yesterday include posts about Marvel and DC Comics pulling their digital comics but also Diamond announcing they can't pay publishers this week. With Jim Lee providing a ray of hope. Welcome to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead, such that it is. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.

Jim Lee Offers Hope as Marvel and DC Comics Pull Digital in 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday

From One Year Ago, When the Snyder Cut Was Real

Comics News & Events Happening Today

Comics Industry Birthdays Today

Brad Meltzer , writer of Identity Crisis

, writer of Identity Crisis Bob Lappan, comic book letterer

comic book letterer Mark Shainblum , co-creator of Northguard

, co-creator of Northguard James Robinson, writer, co-creator of Starman, Leave It To Chance, Grand Passion

writer, co-creator of Starman, Leave It To Chance, Grand Passion Carol Zara , co-creator and publisher of Alien Toilet Monsters

, co-creator and publisher of Alien Toilet Monsters Stephen Platt , artist on Prophet

, artist on Prophet Nick Locking , not-quite writer of Robocop

, not-quite writer of Robocop Matt LaRock , at USW Comics

, at USW Comics Joe Sergi, author of Comic Book Law, Cautionary Tales for the Comic Book Creator

author of Comic Book Law, Cautionary Tales for the Comic Book Creator Jack Purcell , inker for everyone

, inker for everyone Jeff Jensen , writer of X-Factor, Team Titans and Green River Killer

, writer of X-Factor, Team Titans and Green River Killer Joshua Finney, creator of Utopiates, artist on Moon Lake

Interested in DC Comics, Digital and Funko Pride and similar things? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Email Address