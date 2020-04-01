Jim Lee Offers Hope – The Daily LITG April 1st 2020

Comic book retailers, publishers, manufacturers and distributors continue to struggle with the effects of the coronavirus pandemic on the comic book industry. Today has seen an almost-united front on the distribution of digital comics, even as print has faltered. Top examples from yesterday include posts about Marvel and DC Comics pulling their digital comics but also Diamond announcing they can't pay publishers this week. With Jim Lee providing a ray of hope. Welcome to the daily Lying In The Gutters a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead, such that it is. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Jim Lee Offers Hope as Marvel and DC Comics Pull Digital in 10 Most-Read Stories Yesterday
- Marvel Comics Pulls All Digital Comics This Week As Well As Print
- Diamond Won't Be Able to Pay Comics Publishers This Week
- DC Comics Pulls Digital Comics From Wednesday, Including Batman #92
- DC Comics Confirms All Digital Comics Available Tomorrow
- Jim Lee Auctions Sketches Every Day To Raise Money for Comic Shops
- Funko Supports Pride as They Announce New Pop Vinyl Figures
- "Law & Order" Spinoff: Christopher Meloni Returning as Elliot Stabler
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- Empyre #1, With Good, Evil And Everyone On The Wrong Side [Spoilers]
- Rick Remender Shares Art from DC Comics Pitches That Might Have Been
From One Year Ago, When the Snyder Cut Was Real
- Erik Larsen, Lining Up a Little Marvel Comics Work…
- The Snyder Cut is Real, Says Zack Snyder, and It's Apparently 214 Minutes Long
- How the Walmart Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman Comic Will Look, Collected
- 'American Gods' Season 2, E04 "The Greatest Story Ever Told" [Preview]
- Scott Snyder Talks Plans For a Sequel to Metal, the Launch of Doom War and #NOTG
Comics News & Events Happening Today
- Ludocrats signing above is cancelled but I liked the poster.
- Ultimate Comics Live Show Warehouse Wednesday 3–7pm ET
- The Silver Age of Comics: Rise of the Flawed Superhero Webinar, New York Adventure Club 6-7.30pm ET
- Not Quite New Comics Wednesday with The Hall of Comics, 10am ET
- Virus Survival Virtual Wednesday with Elite Comics, Overland Park, Kansas, 9am CDT
- Neighborhood Comics Live Stream Check-In, Savannah, Georgia 2-3pm ET
- The Comics Haul with Amy and Paul – Live from the Chatcave, Sideshow Collectibles, 4-5pm PT
- Creating Independent Comics, Alexander Hamilton Memorial Free Library, Waynesboro, Pennsylvania 3-5pm
Comics Industry Birthdays Today
- Brad Meltzer, writer of Identity Crisis
- Bob Lappan, comic book letterer
- Mark Shainblum, co-creator of Northguard
- James Robinson, writer, co-creator of Starman, Leave It To Chance, Grand Passion
- Carol Zara, co-creator and publisher of Alien Toilet Monsters
- Stephen Platt, artist on Prophet
- Nick Locking, not-quite writer of Robocop
- Matt LaRock, at USW Comics
- Joe Sergi, author of Comic Book Law, Cautionary Tales for the Comic Book Creator
- Jack Purcell, inker for everyone
- Jeff Jensen, writer of X-Factor, Team Titans and Green River Killer
- Joshua Finney, creator of Utopiates, artist on Moon Lake
Interested in DC Comics, Digital and Funko Pride and similar things? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.