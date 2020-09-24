Joe Glass Speaks on The Pride Coming to Dark Horse

Writer/creator Joe Glass, a former Bleeding Cool contributor, is bringing his long-running series The Pride to Dark Horse, where it will be re-released in a 456-page omnibus in June 2021. The series follows FabMan, who is on a mission to assemble an all LGBTQ+ team of superheroes called the Pride. This group forms to fight not only super villains, but also hate, misrepresentation, and other injustices. The Pride has been published in many forms, including single issues that were released as far back as 2011 and later through Glass's successful Kickstarters. It was picked up by ComiXology Originals in 2019 for a relaunch as a digital comic. Now, Dark Horse will publish this huge collection featuring Volumes One and Two, along with The Pride Adventures, and will feature artwork from a huge array of creators such as Sina Grace, Elizabeth Beals, and more.

Joe Glass took to Twitter following the announcement of The Pride omnibus to speak on the series, its upcoming re-release, and what it all means to him. He wrote, in a series of tweets:

Now the news has had a little time to settle, I just wanted to update with a thread to explain how important this is to me and how you can help. First up, I have to thank everyone for the tremendous outpouring of positivity. I can't describe how much that's meant to me […] THE PRIDE means so much to me. It's my heart and my soul on the page, presented by a cavalcade of some of the most amazing artists in the biz […] This whole project has really just been a community making it. It's been wonderful to work with so many, and to make something for so many. The Pride was always about making the comic I wish I had when I was a young teen, about being there for my community and giving the next young queer kid the chance to feel seen & that they can be the hero. And @comiXology gave a big step in that by giving the series a new season. And making it available worldwide in a way I can't manage from my little bedroom computer where the series was born. And now, with @DarkHorseComics, the series can be available in comic shops, book stores and libraries. So even more people can have the chance to find it. So it's really important that the book does well. A lot of people put a lot of heart and soul into it, and the more of it there is out there can only be a better and beautiful thing.

The Pride Omnibus will be out in June 2021, just in time for Pride Month.