John Stewart Levels Up in Emerald Knight One-Shot This November

Geoffrey Thorne and Marco Santucci will serve DC Comics readers a new helping of Green Lantern with a 48-page John Stewart: The Emerald Knight one-shot in November. The comic will–

Anyway, the press release provides more details on John Stewart: The Emeral Knight #1.

Green Lantern John Stewart will have to become something greater as he squares off against a god gone mad to save his fellow Green Lanterns and escape the Dark Sectors in a special one-shot this November. John Stewart has been trapped in the dark sectors for months with the rest of his Green Lantern comrades. With the power of the Godstorm at his disposal, John's using everything he can to take down Esak, the mad New God, and bring his fellow Corpsmen home. John will need to become something new to win the war against Esak: he'll need to become the Emerald Knight! This 48-page one-shot reunites Future State: Green Lantern and Green Lantern writer Geoffrey Thorne (Blood Syndicate: Season One) with artist Marco Santucci. John Stewart: The Emerald Knight #1 features a main cover by Mateus Manhanini, with the main variant cover by Jay Hero, a 1 in 25 "ratio" variant by Canaan White and a 1 in 50 variant cover also by Mateus Manhanini. The book arrives in comic book stores and participating digital platforms on Tuesday, November 29.

Check out those three covers below.