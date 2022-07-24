Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's 2023 Marvel Thing- Eternity Saga?

It'sJonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti time! The man who relaunched the X-Men with House Of X and the artist of the current Judgment Day! Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con was attended by EIC C.B. Cebulski, Executive Editor Nick Lowe, editors Darren Shan and Lauren Bisom and a lineup of creators including Christopher Cantwell, Jonathan Hickman, Ram V, and Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing came together to reveal news… including a new thing from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti.

HICKMAN. SCHITI. 2023.

Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con teases a mysterious new title by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti coming next year.

"What happens when the powers that be meet the natural order of things?"All very cosmic. In recent days, Marvel Characters has registered a number of trademarks with the European Union, that could indicate upcoming films, comic books, games, all sorts of things. Intriguingly, some are misspelt, as if they were in a hurry. I know that feeling very well indeed. Could some of these by the new projects? Or other projects being announced at San Diego Comic-Con for Marvel Studios? Here's the current list, typos and all. The star background could suggest Avengers Eternity Wars. Or Celestials: End Of Time. or Eternity Saga. Or Timeless Saga. But probably not "Hercules Rise Or The Gods". Remember, that typo is a trademark now. And none of these have been in tonight's Marvel Studios reveals… not yet anyway.

