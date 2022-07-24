Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti's 2023 Marvel Thing- Eternity Saga?

It'sJonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti time! The man who relaunched the X-Men with House Of X and the artist of the current Judgment Day! Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at this year's San Diego Comic-Con was attended by EIC C.B. Cebulski, Executive Editor Nick Lowe, editors Darren Shan and Lauren Bisom and a lineup of creators including Christopher Cantwell, Jonathan Hickman, Ram V, and Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing came together to reveal news… including a new thing from Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti.

HICKMAN. SCHITI. 2023.
Marvel's Next Big Thing Panel at San Diego Comic-Con teases a mysterious new title by writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti coming next year.

Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti Marvel Thing For 2023 – Could It Be Eternity Saga?

"What happens when the powers that be meet the natural order of things?"All very cosmic.  In recent days, Marvel Characters has registered a number of trademarks with the European Union, that could indicate upcoming films, comic books, games, all sorts of things. Intriguingly, some are misspelt, as if they were in a hurry. I know that feeling very well indeed. Could some of these by the new projects? Or other projects being announced at San Diego Comic-Con for Marvel Studios? Here's the current list, typos and all. The star background could suggest Avengers Eternity Wars. Or Celestials: End Of Time. or Eternity Saga. Or Timeless Saga. But probably not "Hercules Rise Or The Gods". Remember, that typo is a trademark now. And none of these have been in tonight's Marvel Studios reveals… not yet anyway.

  • AVENGERS ETERNITY WARS
  • CAPTAIN AMERICA: RED WHITE AND BLACK
  • NOMAD
  • CELESTIALS: END OF TIME
  • ETERNITY SAGA
  • AVENGERS EXCURSION
  • AVENGERS TIMELESS
  • AVENGERS ACADEMY
  •  TIMELESS SAGA
  •  HERCULES: RISE OR THE GODS
  •  SAM WILSON CAPTAIN AMERICA
  •  THE BLACK KNIGHT: ORIGINS
  • SHANG-CHI AND THE WRECKAGE OF TIME
  •  RUNAWAYS: NEW ERA
  • RED GUARDIAN: GENERATIONS
  • MIDNIGHT SONS

Jonathan Hickman & Valerio Schiti Marvel Thing For 2023 - Could It Be Eternity Wars?

