Junepurrr Sells Webtoon Series SubZero To Oni Press For Graphic Novels Junepurrr's YA fantasy Webtoon series, SubZero details the story of Clove, the last princess of the near-extinct Azure dragon clan.

Junepurrr's YA fantasy Webtoon series, SubZero details the story of Clove, the last princess of the near-extinct Azure dragon clan, as she marries her sworn enemy, Kyro, the prince of the Crimson dragon clan, in an effort to finally bring peace to her war-torn land. "What would you sacrifice to save your family? How far would you go to protect your people? For Clove, the last princess of a near-extinct Dragon clan, the answer is the unthinkable: MARRY your greatest sworn enemy in an effort to bring peace to your land."

Former accountant Junepurrr has now signed a three-book graphic novel deal for Sub-Zero with Desiree Rodriguez at Oni Press. Junepurrr posted to Instagram, saying "Hello everyone! After many trials and tribulations, I can finally stop beating around the bush and tell you WE FINALLY HAVE A BOOK COMING! I'm so excited to be able to share this announcement with all of you here. Discussions for a print version of SubZero began A YEAR ago! (It doesn't feel that long to me now but just to put it in perspective) Special thanks to my agent Britt Siess as well as @OniPress for the opportunity!"

Publication of the first Sub-Zero book is set for 2024. Junepurrr's agent Britt Siess at Britt Siess Creative Management brokered the deal for world English rights.

Oni Press was founded in 1997 by Bob Schreck and Joe Nozemack in Portland, Oregon. In 2019, it became an imprint label following the company's merger with Lion Forge Comics. The merged company, Oni–Lion Forge Publishing Group is owned by Polarity. In December 2022, Hunter Gorinson was appointed publisher and president of OLFPG and Sierra Hahn was then named the company's new editor-in-chief in February 2023.

Founded in 2020, Britt Siess Creative Management is a Seattle-based full-service literary agency with an emphasis on graphic novels and illustration, and we find ourselves mentioning them a lot on Bleeding Cool