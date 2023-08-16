Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Marvel Comics | Tagged: G.O.D.S., gods, jonathan hickman, uncanny avengers

Just The One Page Of Jonathan Hickman's G.O.D.S. This Week (Spoilers)

Two weeks there were several. Last week as today, there was just one G.O.D.S. preview page, this time in Uncanny Avengers #1 from Marvel.

Two weeks there were several. Last week as today, there was just one G.O.D.S. preview page, this time in Uncanny Avengers #1, with a page written by Jonathan Hickman. And set at The House Of Ranks And Numbers, the home of the Centum which sounds very bureaucratic. And so it seems to be.

With a parallel universe version of an Eternal under the slab. Defeated by them or found like this? Certainly bringing something along the way. And Aiko Maki, here known as Ninetysevn.

Tesseracts, or cosmic cubes, with the power to do, well, anything you like really. And now in the hands of the G.O.D.S…

UNCANNY AVENGERS #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

JUN230831

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Gerry Duggan (A/CA) Garron, Javier

The FALL OF X calls for the return of the Avengers' Unity Squad! Innocent people and world leaders are dead after simultaneous attacks on the U.S. and Krakoan governments, and that means one thing: It's time for a new squad of Avengers. False-flag attacks meant to whip up anti-mutant hysteria are unfolding, and hey, some of Steve Rogers' best friends are mutants. Your new unity squad is: Captain America, Rogue, Deadpool, Quicksilver, Psylocke and Monet. They must solve the mystery of who the new, murderous Captain Krakoa is – and stop his team of killers from igniting the fires of a new world war. PLUS: A bonus page written by Jonathan Hickman – WHO ARE THE G.O.D.S.?

Rated TIn Shops: Aug 16, 2023 SRP: $4.99

GODS #1

MARVEL COMICS

AUG230613

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Valerio Schiti (CA) Mateus Manhanini

JONATHAN HICKMAN RE-INVENTS THE COSMOLOGY OF THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! WHAT HAPPENS WHEN THE-POWERS-THAT-BE MEET THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS? The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don't look under the table. There's a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground. This ENORMOUS EXTRA-SIZED first issue features DOCTOR STRANGE, who, while not boring at all, is easily the most boring person in the book. Rated T+In Shops: Oct 04, 2023 SRP: $9.99

Wyn and Dmitri, The Science Boy of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti's pop by the Hellfire Gala #1…

To remind the mutants of Krakoa that pride goes before a fall. And they are the old guard, the old magic, the old gods.

In Moon Knight, we see the comatose body of Vibro after an encounter with the Moon Knight.

It seems that he is being monitored by more than just Moon Knight's men.

And there is some kind of device beeping.

There is another device over in the ruins of the Baxter Building in the Fantastic Four…

As the scientists of A.I.M. take interest in some G.O.D.S. technology that has been hanging around there for who knows how long. And attributing it to the former tenants…

How many other Marvel secrets and technologies will be attributed to the G.O.D.S.? And what does it stand for anyway? But it's not just tech. Doctor Strange spends his issue doing one of those extra-dimensional battles where time travels differently (just as Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman are wont to do)

And gets a visit at its very beginning (relatively) from Wyn.

And naming them as Powers-That-Be. With their bosses as slumbering gods. Is this going to get all Lovecraft on us? Are the G.O.D.S. a way to bring Cthulhu into the Marvel Universe again?

While Dmitri The Science Boy gets a role dealing with Sevalith, the Otherworld kingdom that Jonathan Hickman introduced in the X Of Swords crossover event. A kingdom of vampires and diametrically opposed to Avalon. And looks like the device we have seen are of Dimitri's concoction.

And yes, it looks like the Powers-That-Be is not just a turn of phrase. It is the name they all use.

And Dimitri likes to live dangerously… Guardians Of The Galaxy #5, jumping to regular The Collector, receiving something new and mysterious.

A clock, which this individual wishes to trade for their own family, who were collected by the Collector, years ago. But what is so special about this clock?

A clock with six hands. And a different symbol on each hand. Might each hand represent one of the G.O.D.S? And are they of a cosmic scale enough to matter to The Collector?

We know of five G.O.D.S., Wyn, Aiko Maki, Dmitri The Science Boy, Cubisk Core, and Mia. Might there be a sixth member of the G.O.D.S. in the offing? And might each correspond to one of these symbols? Jonathan Hickman does love a symbol after all.

Marvel Comics has issued a proper preview of Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti 's upcoming Marvel Universe series G.O.D.S. which they state "will reinvent the cosmology of the Marvel Universe in G.O.D.S.!"

"The new series will dramatically transform Marvel's classic pantheon of cosmic beings and introduce brand-new concepts and characters that operate at the crossroads of science and magic! Today, fans can see Mateus Manhanini's stunning cover for issue #1, as well as an exciting lettered preview!"

"Manhanini's cover spotlights Wyn, one of the many new characters that readers will meet in the series. And in the preview, witness a gathering of two mysterious factions: THE-POWERS-THAT-BE and THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS. Alongside familiar faces like Doctor Strange, Clea, Mister Fantastic, and Doctor Doom, the agents of these groups learn of a Babylon Event, a rare occurrence that has the potential to upend the forces behind existence such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal. This cataclysmic threat will bring a eons-old war out of the shadows for the first time and shed light on long-guarded secrets of the cosmos!"

"What happens when THE-POWERS-THAT-BE meet THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS? The infinite détente between THE-NATURAL-ORDER-OF-THINGS and THE-POWERS-THAT-BE nears an end. Old acquaintances are reunited during a Babylon Event. The Lion of Wolves throws the worst parties. Don't look under the table. There's a John Wilkes Booth penny on the ground."

"Except for Doctor Strange (who's in the first few issues), and some cameos by Marvel regulars, nothing I say here is going to help anyone understand these concepts and characters because they're new. And the book is kind of out there," Hickman told ComicBook.com in an exclusive interview. "The good news is that the first issue is 55 pages long, and by the end of that issue, you'll have a solid idea of what the book is all about."

G.O.D.S. #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art by VALERIO SCHITI

Cover by MATEUS MANHANINI

On Sale 10/4

Here's an introduction to some of the main G.O.D.S. players, Wyn, Aiko Maki, Dmitri, Cubisk Core, and Mia.

We already met Wyn for Free Comic Book Day, he is a powerful magic expert who's operated in secret for thousands of years and is now forced to come out of the shadows.

Aiko Maki, a high-ranking agent brutally loyal to the ways of science and willing to do anything to keep the building blocks of creation in balance.

Dmitri the Science Boy, Wyn's reckless partner who has a secret mission of his own to discover the dark truth of his past.

Mia the Magic Girl, a young sorcerer struggling to achieve her full potential.

And Cubisk Core, a mysterious being of pure corruption seeking to shatter the existing systems. More to come, of course.

Who are the G.O.D.S.? This fall, readers will find out in a revolutionary series by Jonathan Hickman and Valerio Schiti. Announced back in March, G.O.D.S. will see two of the industry's greatest modern visionaries dramatically redefine Marvel's pantheon of cosmic beings and masterfully deconstruct the forces behind reality. The breathtaking new saga will introduce a host of new characters—all players in a secret conflict at the crossroads of science and magic! From powerful mystics to daring scientists, these are agents of THE POWERS THAT BE and THE NATURAL ORDER OF THINGS and servants to the very building blocks of creation. They may be new to readers but they've been scheming and clashing with each other for eons in the shadows. The G.O.D.S. VARIANT COVERS will adorn nine issues that each contain a bonus story page written by Hickman that explore just how these characters move throughout the Marvel Universe and how they interact with its iconic inhabitants like Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Scarlet Witch, and more. In addition, some of the cast of G.O.D.S. will attend mutantkind's biggest night and witness the beginning of the FALL OF X in July's X-MEN: HELLFIRE GALA #1! "When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was HOUSE OF X and the other one was G.O.D.S.," Hickman explained. "To say that I'm excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe — in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic — and revisits some characters and concepts that we've reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience."

And from Free Comic Book Day.

First teased last year at San Diego Comic-Con, the upcoming Marvel Free Comic Book Day Avengers/X-Men comic will feature the first publication of a preview of writer Jonathan Hickman and artist Valerio Schiti's big new thing for Marvel, called G.O.D.S. Already Marvel has teased some of the visuals associated with the preview.

But Bleeding Cool has some of the words that go along with it. Including Doctor Strange getting rather meta-narrative with the Marvel Universe.

And we have also seen Doctor Strange getting pally with some mysterious fellow in a peacoat. A kind of half-John Constantine.

Let's bring on the words, shall we?

His name is Wyn. And he's into metaphysics clearly. For the Wyn.

And he may be a lot, lot older than Doctor Strange…

Okay, let's run the previous PR.

"Over the last decade, Hickman has boldly transformed the worlds of the Fantastic Four, the Avengers, and the X-Men. G.O.D.S. will mark his most ambitious undertaking to date, dramatically reshaping Marvel's pantheon of cosmic beings and the entities behind the very fabric of reality. Known for his outstanding work on events like Empyre and A.X.E. Judgment Day, acclaimed artist Valerio Schiti will join Hickman to bring forth this epic journey into the unknown. Together, along with master colorist Marte Gracia, the team will build a new Marvel mythology overflowing with daring concepts, intricate systems, and fascinating new characters, some of whom have been in action long before your favorite Marvel heroes. At last year's New York Comic Con, fans got a glimpse at the new cast in early concept art, but who are they really? And what catastrophe finally draws them out of the shadows? Meet Wyn, a mysterious player in a war that exists outside of the orders we know and a vital member of an aeons-old hierarchy that includes the omnipotent rulers of the universe such as Eternity, Infinity, and the Living Tribunal. After a fateful meeting with Doctor Strange, Wyn hints at something even bigger than the forces of good and evil, where the very building blocks of creation scheme and clash. It's the beginning of a breathtaking epic at the crossroads of science and magic, one that will shatter our understanding and open our eyes to ideas beyond all that we perceive."

Jonathan Hickman: "When I came back to Marvel a few years ago, I wrote two series bibles. The first was House of X and the other one was G.O.D.S. To say that I'm excited to finally be able to share this story with everyone is a massive understatement. G.O.D.S. takes place in its own special corner of the Marvel Universe — in the cracks that lie at the intersection of science and magic — and revisits some characters and concepts that we've reimagined for a more modern, continuity-driven audience."

Valerio Schiti: "When I was given a chance to work with Jonathan on a new project, I accepted right away. Then I discovered that we would be reimagining gods in the Marvel Universe: how they work, what they do, and how they interact with each other and humanity. It's the kind of project that makes you weak in the knees when you think about it. Luckily, Jonathan has the gift to make even the most complex stories surprisingly simple and understandable. His pitch inspired me almost immediately. The core of the story is so perfect and clear that it swept away my anxiety and turned it into a burst of creativity."

Jonathan Hickman: "I've had the pleasure of working with Valerio Schiti on this for the last year, and watching him bring this to life has been a total joy. G.O.D.S. is my favorite kind of Marvel comic: one that feels like something old, but pushes the Marvel Universe in an exciting new direction."

Valerio Schiti: "The thing that I love the most is how the story grows, starting on the streets of New York and then taking the characters and the readers on an incredible journey with the Marvel pantheon, We will bring you to new places, show you what was hidden though the wrinkles of reality, introduce new characters, and put a fresh spin on old ones. You think you knew the Marvel Universe? Well, we will prove you wrong!""

"What happens when The Powers That Be meet The Natural Order of Things? You wouldn't believe us if we told you. Be among the first to dive into this extraordinary new series on May 6 with a special preview in FREE COMIC BOOK DAY: AVENGERS/X-MEN #1. In the coming months, stay tuned for more news about G.O.D.S. including the main cover reveal, a new variant cover series, backup stories, and more."

